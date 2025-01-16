Charlie Simpson's rarely seen son takes after his dad with towering height

Charlie Simpson has a big year ahead of him, with a nationwide tour with his band Busted and their pals McFly starting in September.

In preparation for the busy 12 months, Charlie, his wife Anna, and their two kids, Arlo, nine, and Jago, six, started the year with a bang, spending January in Mauritius.

Taking to Instagram, Charlie shared a rare insight into their family life, captioned: "Had an amazing start to 2025 in Mauritius at one of my all time favourite hotels! @constancehotels. Such a beautiful place!"

© Instagram Charlie Simpson's sons take after him with their height

The carousel of photos included snaps of Anna lounging in the pool and Charlie posing for selfies, but it was the photo of him with his young sons that piqued our interested.

Charlie is famously super tall, towering over his bandmates Matt Willis and James Bourne at six foot four inches, and it seems his sons are taking after him in the height department.

© Getty Charlie Simpson towers over his Busted bandmates

The photo of Charlie, Jago and Arlo seems them staring out into the sea, with Arlo already as tall as his lofty dad's chest. At just nine, we predict he'll overtake his dad when he's older!

Charlie and Anna mainly keep their sons out of the limelight, though he did pose with the boys during a visit to UK Lapland near Windsor in 2023 – and even then his sons looked like clones of their rockstar dad, with the same sweeping blonde hair, strong brows and piercing eyes.

© Getty Images Charlie Simpson with his sons in 2023

Prior to this, Charlie shared a photo of his younger child back in 2022, when Jago had a terrifying near-death experience.

READ: Danny Jones' bittersweet fatherhood comments amid estrangement from dad

Charlie Simpson's ordeal with son Jago

Sharing the horrifying experience in the hope it might help other parents, Charlie explained: "We were on holiday enjoying a morning in the pool. Jago is a strong swimmer for his age and he was swimming under water but suddenly came up spluttering and coughing. At no point was he left unattended, it was momentary, nothing seemingly unusual for kids to experience. We got him out and he seemed fine and happy and was completely normal for the rest of the day."

© Instagram Charlie Simpson with Jago

Charlie continued that later in the evening Jago became lethargic and then projectile vomited, with a scan revealing he had water in his lungs and was minutes away from pneumonia.

"Jago was diagnosed with secondary drowning," Charlie shared, added: "After doing a lot of research, secondary drowning is seemingly quite rare but even so, not talked about. It takes less than half a glass of inhaled water to drown. Symptoms can start as long as 72 hours after the event which can make them hard to diagnose. These include vomiting, fever, laboured breathing and lethargy.

CELEBRITY FAMILIES: Celebrities with the biggest broods: Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon, Rod Stewart & more

"I truly hope no one ever has to experience this but I hope to be able to raise some awareness of this frightening condition in case they do."

Updating his worried fans on his son's condition, Charlie posted a photo of Jago, captioned: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for this little man. He's doing really well."

Since then, Charlie hasn't posted any photos of his sons, so it was a real treat for fans to see how much they're growing"