Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son marks milestone — see sweet tributes

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor marked his 30th birthday with a series of rare Instagram Stories as he was honored by beloved friends.

The now deleted Stories were posted by friends and gave a rare look into Connor's life, with one snap showing the 30-year-old wearing a Santa Claus suit and another showing him posing beside a female friend.

Another tribute showed him taking part in one of his favourite activities, as he sat on the edge of a boat with a fishing rod in hand.

© Instagram Photo shared by Connor to Instagram Stories December 1, 2024

Despite his famous parents, Connor leads a quiet life away from the limelight and resides within a Scientology community in Clearwater, Florida.

Connor's Instagram is rarely updated, but he has used it to share his hobbies like deep-sea-fishing and golfing, and to promote his successful BBQ business, Connor's Meatshack. The business specializes in wagyu, brisket, burgers, chicken, and ribs on chars, flats, and smokers.

© Instagram Connor is pictured fishing with friends, on Instagram Stories August 17, 2024

Recently he did share a series of Stories offering a glimpse into his vacation to South Africa to spend some time with friends and take part in a swing or two on the green. Alongside photos from golf courses over the past couple days, Connor also shared a gorgeous snap from a visit to another course in Drakensberg, a part of the Great Escarpment that lies on the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

He also posted a photo of a crocodile perched by the water on the 13th hole with its mouth open, and a clip of two antelopes battling each other near a sand trap, captioning it: "Double bogey alert!"

© Patrick Riviere, Getty Nicole and husband Tom arrive at Sydney Kingsford airport and introduce their children Connor and Isabella to the media in 1996

Connor was adopted by Nicole and her then-husband Tom during the 1990s, however it appears the 30-year-old only shares a close relationship with father and sister Bella, 32.

Tom was joined by his son at the Mission Impossible premiere in 2023 and Connor has also joined his dad in London over the past year.

Neither Connor nor Bella, have not been publicly seen with Nicole since 2007 although Bella follows her mom and her half-sister Sunday on Instagram.

Bella works as an artist and resides in London with her husband Max Parker.