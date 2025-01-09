Tom Cruise's son Connor shares remarkable update ahead of personal milestone

Exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise is continuing on his breathtaking travels through South Africa with a brand new update.

The 29-year-old actor and DJ shared earlier this weekend that he was traveling to South Africa to spend some time with friends, including getting in some time with one of his passions — golfing.

Alongside photos from golf courses over the past couple days, Connor has now shared a gorgeous snap from a visit to another course in Drakensberg, a part of the Great Escarpment that lies on the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

Connor shared a glimpse of his golfing trip in South Africa

Connor is an avid golfer, but is also a fishing and barbecue enthusiast, even serving as the founder of the business Connor's Meatshack. He is based in Florida.

The trip also comes on the heels of a major personal milestone for him, as he celebrates his big 30th birthday next week, on January 17. It is likely he will get to celebrate with his dad and older sister, Bella Kidman Cruise.

Bella, 32, lives in London with her husband Max Parker, working as an artist. While both siblings maintain a close relationship with their dad, their relationships with their mom are reportedly strained. Learn more with the video below...

However, Bella seemingly has a closer relationship behind-the-scenes with the Babygirl star, actively following not just her but also her daughter with husband Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, on social media.

Connor is very close with his father, also attending the premiere of Mission: Impossible's latest installment last year in London.

Last year, in his memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, director Edward Zwick recalled how he got Tom, 62, to tap into his feelings about his son Connor, then eight years old, while filming The Last Samurai in 2003.

The 29-year-old is spending the week before his birthday with friends

"If I hoped to get him to the right emotional place, I felt I needed to touch some vulnerable part in him that I'd yet to see him reveal in the movie," he wrote about trying to get more raw emotion out of the actor as they tried to film a crucial scene before the natural light faded.

"The result would have invariably ended up feeling forced," he continued, noting: "Precisely because he was trying to give me what I wanted. I didn't want him to try to make something happen. I wanted it to happen."

Tom shares a close relationship with both Connor and Bella

He then decided, right before filming, to ask Tom about Connor. "He looked at me, surprised. I knew Connor had just returned to L.A. and Tom wouldn't be seeing him for a while."

"For a moment Tom was quiet. And then he began to talk. It doesn't matter what he said in those few short moments in the fading light. I watched as he looked inward, and a window seemed to open and his eyes softened."

Connor has built a life for himself in Florida

From there, things proceeded quickly, and Edward got the scene he wanted. "He nailed the scene with the depth of feeling I had loved in his best performances," following that up with: "As Tom walked past me on his way down the mountain, he caught my eye and mouthed, 'Thank you.'"