Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and more

Denise van Outen
Mum-of-one Denise shares daughter Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The couple were married from 2009 to 2015, but since their split, they have remained on good terms.
Speaking to HELLO!, Denise has previously said: "I'm very aware of the fact that I want to set a good example to Betsy and I think it's healthy for her to see that she's got two parents who really get on, have the same job, and we sort of work it out between us and juggle it between us. I tend to say no to a lot of work when Lee's really busy and when Lee's really busy I do more work. We just work it around. I think she will hopefully grow up with a strong ethic and understand that what you put in, you get out."