Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and more

The newest Loose Women baby arrived in May 2019 when Stacey Solomon and her partner, Joe Swash, announced the sweet arrival of their son, Rex, who is Stacey's third child and Joe's second. Since then Stacey has been enjoying time off from TV's favourite panel but she's not the first to have taken maternity leave. In fact many of the presenters, including Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and Ruth Langsford, have all taken leave to bring their children into the world...

christine-lampard-pregnant
Christine Lampard

Christine became a mum for the first time after giving birth to baby daughter Patricia in 2018. She returned to work five months later, appearing on Lorraine and Loose Women.

Recalling the moments in the lead up to the birth, Christine shared: "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started. She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

andrea-mclean-pregnnat
Andrea McLean

The Scottish journalist is the proud mum to daughter Amy and son Finlay from her previous marriages. Andrea, pictured here in 2006 during her pregnancy with Amy, married her third husband Nick Feeney in 2017.

MORE: When royal babies and children get the giggles

saira-khan-pregnant
Saira Khan

Mother-of-two Saira has previously spoken about her struggle to conceive naturally. She had her son Zac through IVF, before going on to adopt her daughter Amara.

Speaking about her experience with husband Steve Hyde, Saira told Loose Women: "I was 34 when we started to try and it wasn't happening. Steve and I couldn't conceive. It got to the stage I saw babies everywhere. I didn't want to be miserable and I couldn't help it. I was miserable, you have to say. I would go home and cry. One Christmas, we started getting photos of babies. I was so devastated. I couldn't be around people's families. It was so hard."

MORE: Meghan Markle's exciting maternity plans revealed

penny-lancaster-pregnant
Penny Lancaster

How fabulous does Penny look? The former model and Loose Women panellist has two sons with her husband, rocker Rod Stewart.

ruth-langsford-pregnant
Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes announced their pregnancy news in 2001. Their son Jack was born in February 2002, with the proud parents showing off their baby boy on air.

denise-van-outen-pregnant
Denise van Outen

Mum-of-one Denise shares daughter Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The couple were married from 2009 to 2015, but since their split, they have remained on good terms.

Speaking to HELLO!, Denise has previously said: "I'm very aware of the fact that I want to set a good example to Betsy and I think it's healthy for her to see that she's got two parents who really get on, have the same job, and we sort of work it out between us and juggle it between us. I tend to say no to a lot of work when Lee's really busy and when Lee's really busy I do more work. We just work it around. I think she will hopefully grow up with a strong ethic and understand that what you put in, you get out."

denise-welch-pregnant
Denise Welch

Former Loose Women panellist Denise, who's starred on-and-off on the show since 2005, is pictured when she was pregnant with her second son Louis. Louis' older brother Matthew is a member of popular band the 1975.

