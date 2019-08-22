The most dramatic celebrity birth stories: Gemma Atkinson, Helen Skelton and more…

Serena Williams
Tennis champion Serena Williams welcomed her first child, Olympia, with her husband, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in September 2017. But it was in an open letter to CNN five months later, that the athlete revealed insight into the dramatic birth of her first child.
The letter opened: "I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia. Yet I consider myself fortunate." The sports star, who was runner-up at this summer's Wimbledon Championships, went on to describe how her pregnancy had been smooth-sailing, but the birth was less so. Olympia was born by emergency C-section after her heart-rate had "dropped dramatically" during contractions, but, luckily, the surgery went smoothly and soon the tennis star was holding her newborn.
However, trouble then occurred just 24 hours after she gave birth. Serena stated: "It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs becomes blocked by a blood clot." Then, the new mum then suffered complications as a result, including re-opening the C-section wound that required surgery, during which doctors found a swelling of clotted blood in her abdomen. Serena then had more surgery before finally being allowed to return home, but spent the next six weeks in bed.
Although Serena experienced a traumatic and frightening birth, her optimism and determined nature saw her through, stating: "I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment."