See how much Rachel Riley's baby bump has grown as her due date nears

It's an exciting year for Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev! Not only did the couple tie the knot in secret in Las Vegas in June, but Rachel is also due to give birth to their first child in December. The TV star surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy by posing in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE" – an anagram of the word 'maternity'. Rachel shared on Instagram: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."
Ever since, the usually private star has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy, posting some gorgeous shots of her growing baby bump. Let's take a look at Rachel's pregnancy evolution…
MORE: 25 photos of the royal family's most stunning homes