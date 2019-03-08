﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

Call the Midwife: the cast and their real-life children

Take a peek into their family life

...
Call the Midwife: the cast and their real-life children
You're reading

Call the Midwife: the cast and their real-life children

1/7
Next

These are the top 10 intelligent sounding baby names for achieving academic success
Helen George Baby
1/7

If there's one thing the Call The Midwife cast is well versed in - it's babies. Yes, the actresses not only act out birth scenes and infant aftercare but they actually have to undergo some midwifery training before they start filming. We wonder when it came to giving birth to their own children, then, whether they felt they had it totally down. From Jessica Raine to Helen George, Jenny Agutter to Vanessa Redgrave, here's who is mum to who…

Helen George

One of the longest standing actresses on the show, Helen George has played Trixie since the series began in 2012 and is a firm favourite with fans. She's also the first to give birth to a Call The Midwife baby - after finding love with her co-star, Jack Ashton, who plays Tom Hereward, in 2016. They welcomed their first child in September 2017 and named her Wren Ivy.

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton spends time apart from girlfriend Stacey Dooley

jessica
2/7

Jessica Raine

If you're a there-from-day-one fan of Call The Midwife you'll remember Jessica Raine as the lead character, Jenny Lee, in series one to three. The actress welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Tom Goodman-Hill in early 2018. The couple started dating in 2010 after they met while co-starring in a play and married on 1 September 2015.

MORE: See the cutest photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie

julia agutter husband and children
3/7

Jenny Agutter

Another there-since-the-beginning actress, Jenny Agutter has been playing Sister Julienne for almost eight years. Married in real life to Johan Tham, a Swedish hotelier, the couple share one son, Jonathan Tham, born on Christmas day 1990.

Keep clicking for more photos!

Dorothy Atkinson children
4/7

Dorothy Atkinson

Dorothy Atkinson played the character of Jane Sutton from 2012 to 2013. She has one son with her husband, Martin Savage.

READ MORE: The REAL reason why Call the Midwife use newborn babies in show

vanessa redgrave children
5/7

Vanessa Redgrave

The legendary Vanessa Redgrave has narrated Call The Midwife since 2012. The English actress is a mum-of-three: parent to Natasha Richardson and Joely Richardson with her first husband, filmmaker, Tony Richardson and later parent to Carlo Gabriel Redgrave Sparanero with Italian actor, Franco Nero. Tragically, Natasha, who was married to Liam Neeson, died in a skiing accident in 2009.

Judy Parfitt children
6/7

Judy Parfitt

The beloved Sister Monica Joan, played by Judy Parfitt, has also featured in the series since 2012. Judy, 83, has one child in real life, David Steedman, with her husband Tony Steedman who sadly passed away in 2001.

Fenella Woolgar children
7/7

Fenella Woolgar

Fenella Woolgar joined Call The Midwife in 2018 as the character, Sister Hilda. In real life she is a mum-of-three but little else is known about her kids.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...