You might like...
-
See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown over the months
-
The Strictly Come Dancing Curse: the couples that met, survived and split in the ballroom
-
Strictly Speaking - James and Ola: Emma and Aljaz were overmarked, Mike needs to get serious and Will and Janette's performance was beautiful
James and Ola Jordan announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first baby together back in September, but this week it became real...
-
Dancing On Ice star James Jordan's wife Ola opens up about their marriage
Dancing On Ice contestant James Jordan has received the support of his wife Ola at the live shows every week. The couple have been married for 15...
-
Take a look inside James and Ola Jordan's dreamy family home