9 Photos | Beauty

See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown over the months

The former Strictly star is due in March

1/9
Strictly Come Dancing stars join new cast of hit TV show – details
ola-and-james-jordan-hello
Photo: © HELLO!
1/9

After Ola Jordan and her husband James announced that they are expecting their first child, their fans were overjoyed! The ballroom dancers chose to reveal their exciting baby news in HELLO! in September 2019, with Ola, 37, admitting: "I still can't quite believe it." The former Strictly Come Dancing star fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in," she added.

Proudly showing off their 12-week scan in our exclusive interview, Ola and James revealed that their baby is due in March. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," laughed Ola. James, who has been married to the blonde beauty since 2003, added: "Finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

Let's take a look at how much Ola's beautiful baby bump has grown over the months!

ola-jordan-black-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

A couple of weeks after announcing their pregnancy, James and Ola made their first joint TV appearance on Loose Women to talk about their baby joy. While getting ready, Ola proudly posed side-on in a fitted black dress and sweetly cradled her bump.

ola-and-james-jordan-on-loose-women
Photo: © Rex
3/9

For her TV appearance, the mum-to-be changed into a maroon dress, which accentuated her growing bump to perfection.

ola-jordan-at-friends-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

At the end of September, the couple attended their friend's wedding at Hever Castle & Gardens. Ola looked absolutely stunning in a blue summer dress, which was actually a back-up frock! The dancer explained on Instagram: "Thank you so much to @tiffanyrosematernity for saving me and sending me last minute this lovely dress for our friends beautiful wedding. The original dress that I was going to wear, unfortunately I couldn't fit in to it anymore as my belly and boobs are out of control."

ola-jordan-in-maternity-dress
Photo: © Rex
5/9

One of her most beautiful maternity looks yet, Ola celebrated her birthday in September with a night on the town. The Polish beauty dressed her bump in a floral maxi gown by Hope and Ivy, which sold on ASOS for £120. The long-sleeved cream wrap dress came decorated with a muted floral detail and a V-neckline.

Ola wrote on Instagram: "Thank you so much everyone for all the birthday wishes. I'm having a lovely day. Out with the bump tonight. Thank you @richmanbrands @hopeivylondon for my gorgeous dress."

ola-jordan-bump-photo-in-car
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

In October, the pregnant star updated her fans with a sweet video, showing her cradling her tummy in the car. "Me and the bump are off on a little trip," she teased.

ola-jordan-in-fitted-black-dress
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Fans have been loving Ola's maternity style, and her most daring number yet has to be this racy black dress. She amped up the glam with this Versace safety pin-inspired look. "Lift selfie #liftselfie #preggo #pregnant #bump #bumpstyle #dancer #pregnantbelly #pregnancystyle #pregnancylife," Ola captioned the Instagram snap.

ola jordan bump dressing room
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

At the start of December, Ola and James starred together in the pantomime production of Jack and the Beanstalk. Sharing a snap from her dressing room, the expectant mother cradled her bump and gushed: "We are just chilling in our dressing room. Ready for panto rehearsals. @phapanto @theharlequintheatrecinema."

ola jordan panto
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

After the production - 16 shows - came to an end, Ola shared her gratitude for being able to perform with her little 'bump'. Dressed in costume, Ola said: "Just reflecting on our first Panto in 2019! Jack and the Beanstalk @phapanto @theharlequintheatrecinema such a great company and honoured to have shared the stage with such an incredibly talented people. It was a really special Panto for us in so many ways. Especially that we got to do it with our Bump. We even got to dance with our Bump to 'Tiny Dancer' every day. I have really enjoyed doing the show even being in my third trimester and my poor feet were really swollen."

