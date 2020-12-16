﻿
17 Photos | Beauty

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

The former England footballer shares four children with Victoria

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album
You're reading

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

1/17
Next

Jennifer Aniston films in her pristine garden – and it's unbelievable
Nichola Murphy
david-harper-matching-jumpers
1/17

From supporting wife Victoria Beckham at her fashion shows to holding his kids as newborns, David Beckham is no stranger to a sweet family photo – much to the delight of his followers.

The doting dad, who shares four children BrooklynRomeoCruz and Harper with Victoria, even previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement." 

PHOTOS: Victoria & David Beckham's insane £19million Miami pad has the best views – see inside

Who else do you know that could pull off matching Halloween jumpers with their nine-year-old? Keep scrolling to see more of David's cutest moments with his kids…

david-sons
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

A family fishing trip is the perfect excuse to twin with your sons, just ask David. We love the coordinated hats and khaki colourscheme - you know what they say, like father like son!

david-baby
3/17

How adorable is this throwback photo of a young David holding his first-born? Victoria shared the photo on Brooklyn's 21st birthday, but it's not the first time Brooklyn's parents have left him embarrassed...

David-Beckham-brooklyn
Photo: © Instagram
4/17

Brooklyn was left cringing after his dad shared an embarrassing baby photo on Instagram in honour of his 18th birthday! In the adorable snap, a young Brooklyn sported a beard made of bubbles as he sat in the bath.

 

READ: 10 parenting secrets Victoria and David Beckham swear by

 

harper-david-victoria
5/17

Even the Beckhams enjoy a lazy morning in bed sometimes!

david-harper-twins
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

Making use of the extra time with his daughter during the COVID-19 crisis, David and Harper have enjoyed several walks near their £6million Cotswolds home - and even love to coordinate their outfits!

Loading the player...
7/17

Who knew the former footballer was such an impressive cook? He has whipped up several dishes for his family during the lockdown, but when preparations for a delicious beef ragu rigatoni dish left him with a finger injury, David turned to his daughter for help - how sweet!

 

david-shaving-romeo
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

His son Romeo may be all grown up at the age of 18, but that won't stop David from unearthing adorable throwback pictures! To mark his birthday in 2018, the father-of-four shared an intimate father-and-son snap that showed David shaving Romeo's face for him.

 

SEE: 9 shocking celebrity makeovers courtesy of their children 

 

harper-christening
9/17

A baptism is a family affair, and the Beckhams proved just that by celebrating Harper and Cruz's big day together. "Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion," David wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

miami-football
10/17

The family all got together to congratulate dad David on his role as owner of Miami football club. "So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses," wrote Victoria.

David-Beckham-brooklyn
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

In 2015, David revealed how he accompanied his eldest son Brooklyn - then 14 - on his first-ever date. During an appearance on The Late Late Show, the sports star told James Corden: "We took him to a sushi restaurant, and he sat at the bar and I sat five tables back. My daughter is 4 years old but when she turns 14, I'll be closer than that!"

david-kids-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

David got stuck into the Halloween spirit in 2019! The doting dad let his daughter do his makeup using Victoria's new makeup range, showing off her impressive skills with a family snap. 

 

MORE: Victoria & David Beckham's home cost 3x Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's: See inside

 

David-Beckham-Harper
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

The former England footballer is not afraid to shower his kids in love, just look at this sweet kiss with Harper on a safari holiday in 2017 for proof.

David-Beckham-Harper
14/17

In June 2015, David shared a beautiful black-and-white picture, which showed a young Harper learning how to ride a bike without training wheels. He captioned the snap: "Look at my big girl. Day One - No stabilizers."

David-Beckham-sons
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

The father-of-four often takes his children to sporting events, including football and basketball. In 2017, David shared a snap from the Dodger Stadium with all three sons and in the caption, he wrote: "Opening day at the Dodgers baby."

 

READ: 7 epic celebrity man caves you need to see

 

David-Beckham-romeo
16/17

In 2015, David and the Beckham family stepped out in full force to cheer on young Romeo, who took part in the London Marathon children's race. The then 12-year-old successfully completed the three-mile run, raising £6,000 for charity in the process. The whole clan were pictured wearing t-shirts emblazoned with 'Team Romeo'.

David-Beckham-cruz
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

David enjoys a cuddle with his kids just as much as any parent. The proud dad and a ten-year-old Cruz are shown overlooking a lake with pet dog Olive at their side in the sweet snap. "Cuddle with my little man... #cuddlewithcruzie," he captioned the striking photo.

 

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's lavish country retreat in the Cotswolds

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.