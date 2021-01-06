Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars

These celebrity parents will have a lot to celebrate in 2021! The likes of Mrs Hinch and Helen Flanagan are planning to expand their families, while there will also be two new royal babies thanks to Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's exciting pregnancy announcements.
Take a look at the stars expecting to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet in the coming weeks and months...
Princess Eugenie
2021 is an exciting year for Princess Eugenie, who will welcome her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.
On 25 September 2020, Eugenie shared their exciting announcement on her Instagram page, posting a cute pair of baby slippers with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."
