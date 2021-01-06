﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars

These pregnant stars are simply glowing

Princess Eugenie’s touching Christmas gift revealed
Nichola Murphy
princess-eugenie-pregnant-baby-bump
These celebrity parents will have a lot to celebrate in 2021! The likes of Mrs Hinch and Helen Flanagan are planning to expand their families, while there will also be two new royal babies thanks to Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's exciting pregnancy announcements.

Take a look at the stars expecting to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet in the coming weeks and months...

 

Princess Eugenie

2021 is an exciting year for Princess Eugenie, who will welcome her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.  

On 25 September 2020, Eugenie shared their exciting announcement on her Instagram page, posting a cute pair of baby slippers with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

 

hilary-duff-pregnant
2/9

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is set to become a mum-of-three soon after she announced she was pregnant in October 2020. She is already a mum to daughter Banks with her husband Matthew Koma, and shares son Luca, eight, with her ex, Mike Comrie.

Revealing the news to fans, she rubbed her baby bump in a video captioned: "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."

mrs-hinch-baby
3/9

Mrs Hinch

There is soon to be another member of the Hinch family! Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared the exciting news on New Years.

One photo showed herself and husband Jamie cuddling with the baby scan in her hand, and another depicted their one-year-old son Ronnie holding up a sign that read: "New year's resolution: be the best big brother 2021." 

She has not yet revealed the gender or due date, but teased in January 2021: "I have less time to go than I have been pregnant now. So I'm further along than some may think."

mike-and-zara-tindall
4/9

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are already parents to daughters Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena, but the former England star announced a third royal baby is on the way!

On The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!" 

 

helen-flanagan-baby
5/9

Helen Flanagan

In September 2020, Helen Flanagan announced that she and partner of 11 years, Scott Sinclair, were expecting their third child.

The former Coronation Street star shared several family snaps that showed their daughters, Matilda Rose, five, and Delilah Ruby, two, holding the baby scans. She wrote: "Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021."

rebecca-adlington-pregnant
6/9

Rebecca Adlington

Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Andy Parsons, and revealed her due date is on 27 February.

Speaking to HELLO! about finding out their baby's gender, the 31-year-old said, "He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package. She continued, "I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment."

Rebecca is already mum to five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

bindi-irwin-baby
7/9

Bindi Irwin

Just months after Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell married in an intimate ceremony, the couple announced they were pregnant, with their baby girl due in 2021. The photo, which Bindi shared in August, showed Bindi and Chandler holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

 

kara-tointon-pregnant
8/9

Kara Tointon

Kara Tointon's little boy Frey, two, will soon have a baby brother! The 37-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her Norwegian fiancé Marius Jensen in January 2021.

She told HELLO!: "We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky."

meghan-trainor-pregnant
9/9

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara's first baby is due in early 2021, and the pair have already decided on a name for their son.

The All About That Bass hitmaker told fans in October 2020, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! Daryl and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTTT!!!" 

 

