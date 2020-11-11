﻿
12 Photos | Beauty

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana

The celebrity chef is a doting dad to his five kids

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
You're reading

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana

1/12
Next

Sarah Ferguson takes to Twitter after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah
Sophie Hamilton
Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
1/12

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has quite the fan base who adore his fiery character, and on video-sharing site TikTok, Gordon has gained a huge following for his funny clips in which he looks on in dismay as people make bizarre meals.

Away from the cameras, the Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance star is the ultimate family man. The 54-year-old chef is married to glamorous wife Tana, with whom he shares five children: Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 19 and little Oscar, one. The family usually split their time between their London and Los Angeles homes, but are currently living between their Battersea residence and their Cornwall holiday home.

 

Here we take a look at some of the Ramsays' most adorable family moments together…

 

Tilly Ramsay's birthday

The close-knit family recently celebrated Tilly's 19th birthday, which she shares with her dad!

To mark the special day, Gordon shared a sweet photo of the father-and-daughter duo alongside a heartfelt message, which read: "Sharing a Birthday with this beautiful young lady doesn't get any better as a Dad. @tillyramsay happy birthday gorgeous, continue working hard and being respectful to all, lots of love Dad xxxx."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals jaw-dropping £1.6million home renovations

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: Oscar is adorable at mealtimes!

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Oscar Ramsay's beach snap

Aw, how sweet does little Oscar look on the beach?!

We just love his little checked shirt and windswept locks. Gordon wrote on Instagram: "Happy first Monday lockdown @oscarjramsay this time it’s going to fly by!"

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Gordon Ramsay's tribute to son Jack

It was a proud dad moment for Gordon recently when he posed for this photo with his 20-year-old Jack, who has joined the Royal Marines.

Alongside a series of heartwarming photos with his son, he remarked: "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today. Congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement."

MORE: The 29 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Father and son swimming!

Family photos don't get much cuter than this! Gordon plus little Oscar and a dog make for one adorable shot – and just look at that 'boy bun' on Oscar!

Gordon wrote: "Swimming lessons Done! @oscarjramsay."

MORE: 25 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Tana Ramsay's hospital picture

Daughter Tilly paid tribute to her mum Tana on her birthday by sharing this special photo. The snap was taken before the birth of her youngest brother Oscar, showing her and mum Tana in her hospital gown.

In the caption, Tilly wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much @tanaramsay."

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

The best family photo

What a happy snap!

Tana posted this cool pic of her five children all laying down together with big smiles on their faces as they looked up at the camera. The mother-of-five sweetly captioned the image: "Family time @gordonramsay. So blessed."

MORE: 12 royal-themed baby gifts: The best regal presents for your very own prince or princess

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

The Ramsay boys in matching shorts

The Ramsay family does Baywatch!

We loved this snap of Gordon, Jack and cute Oscar in matching red swimming shorts last Christmas. "New shorts for Christmas @oscarjramsay @_jackrams3y_," wrote Gordon.

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Couple goals

Lovebirds Gordon and Tana look smitten in this romantic photo taken in August. "Happy birthday gorgeous @tanaramsay lots of love xxxx," wrote Gordon.

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Puppy time!

The family welcomed a new dog named Truffle this year and isn't he gorgeous?

Sharing a video on his Instagram, Gordon can be heard saying: "Oh my goodness me, Holly what is that?" he asked his daughter as she lovingly cradled her new puppy.

"This is Truffle!" she responded. "Hols, like we need another dog, that's our seventh dog," Gordon stated, before Holly snapped back: "He's mine, not yours!" Truffle joins Gordon's other beloved dogs Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Oscar Ramsay on a motorbike!

Cute Oscar really doesn't look sure about this at all! The tot was snapped having a sit on a motorbike with Gordon posting: "Biker Boy thanks for the ride @paulainsw6rth @oscarjramsay."

Gordon Ramsay's 11 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Oscar and Gordon Ramsay twinning

Fans of the celebrity chef have long been saying little Oscar is his dad's double - and this photo certainly proved it! Gordon shared this sweet snap of himself pulling the same crying face as Oscar, alongside the jokey caption: "The face you make when you’re on Lockdown No 3".

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay reveals shock health diagnosis

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.