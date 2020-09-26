Strictly pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

We're loving the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing – all those sparkly costumes, stunning dance routines and charismatic celebs entertaining us on a Saturday night. The ballroom dancing show isn't just known for the routines though… Strictly has played cupid to some of our favourite couples over the years like Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell and Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev. It's even created families!
We at HELLO! decided to take a look at other Strictly professionals who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet, including the newest addition to the Strictly family: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's newborn baby girl Noa! Keep reading to meet the Strictly babies…
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and his wife Rachel Riley welcomed their second child, daughter Noa, together in November. The couple are already parents to little Maven Aria.
Showing off their adorable new addition on Rachel's Instagram page, they wrote: "Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!
"She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."
