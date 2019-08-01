5 clever tips for candle lovers In partnership with Jo Loves

Scented candles are one of life’s little luxuries – a joy to own or receive. A candle can mean a million different things to any one person. Want to relax and get lost in an all-consuming sea of soft subtle fragrance? Light a candle. Need to feel energised by invigorating notes of orange blossom? Light a candle. Or maybe you’re seeking a sleek new home addition that says #Instagoals with the bonus of an utterly amazing smell? Light a candle. Maybe, you just love being the best gift-giver. As well as being the ultimate trouble-shooting gift for that tricky-to-buy-for friend you know that a sumptuously scented candle will delight any pal or loved one. Watch as they unwrap the decadent bow hugging their new favourite present, one to be savoured and adored, and even reuse it as a brush holder or plant pot.

We’ve consulted the legendary queen of fragrance and beauty doyenne Jo Malone CBE for her expert tips and tricks to care for your candle and enjoy it night after night.

Read more: Here's how you know you've found your best friend

Should I save my candle for best?

Jo says… “Beautiful candles are made to be enjoyed especially because, as with all scented things, they can fade over time. While using a metal lid can help to prevent this, it is still better to burn your candle rather than save it for best.”

How long should I burn it when I first light it?

Jo says… “For the best possible burn and to prolong the life of a candle, I recommend burning it for long enough so that the whole surface becomes molten, which usually sits around the two-hour mark.”

Should I pay attention to the candle wick?

Jo says… “If you wish to get the best possible longevity from your candle, wick care is important. Not only does it ensure an even burn, it also prevents smoking. “My top tip before lighting the candle again is to trim the wick to between 4mm and 5mm as this allows the candle to burn evenly.”

What do I do if my candle has dust on it?

Jo says… “You can use a glass and nickel-coated lid to prevent this but if it does become dusty simply wipe with a tissue to remove any debris as it could be flammable and cause sparks or smoke when you light.”

Should I always use a snuffer to put my candle out?

Jo says…”I recommend a snuffer, but it’s not essential. It’s just that blowing out your candle will cause it to smoke so a snuffer is ideal if you want to prevent this. You can also use the lid to stop the airflow, but keep in mind that it may leave soot marks.

We are year-round candle devotees here at HELLO! and we love to celebrate kindness – that’s why HELLO! and Jo Loves have collaborated on this luxury layered scented candle inspired by Friendship – and you can even personalise it for your favourite friend. As the candle burns, they can enjoy the surprise and delight of three floral layers as Tahitian gardenia becomes orange blossom and finally tuberose. Matches at the ready!