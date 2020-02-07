The Best Gifts Are Scented: An Edit Of What To Buy For Valentine's Day In partnership with Penhaligon’s

The sense of smell is powerful, and the right fragrance can conjure up happy memories and feelings of love. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, thoughtful gifting is super important, and opting for a scented gift is both personal and impactful. Stuck on what to get? Discover our favourite Valentine’s Day scented gifts from British heritage brand Penhaligon’s, below.

For the extravagant shoppers

The Revenge of Lady Blanche Eau De Parfum pays homage to its leading lady, an English noblewoman who was charming yet oh-so-dangerous. This fragrance is both floral and spicy, with notes of powdery orris and narcissus flower. And as for the bottle, it’s dressing table dreams.

For her: Portraits The Revenge Of Lady Blanche EDP, £192, Penhaligon’s

This luxe men’s fragrance is made for a man who embodies values of virtue and loyalty. With a unique scent combination of warming rum and shaving soap, your man will certainly stand out from the crowd when donning this.

For him: Portraits The Tragedy Of Lord George EDP, £192, Penhaligon’s

For the adventure seekers

Inspired by exotic spices and faraway places, the Halfeti fragrance is truly irresistible. Grapefruit, levantine spice and rose partner to create a woody, mysterious scent. While this is a unisex fragrance, it’s no doubt going to be a winner for the gent in your life.

For him: Halfeti Eau De Parfum, £178, Penhaligon’s

Treat your Valentine to a luxury hand and body wash filled with refreshing tropical scents of peach, vanilla and blood orange scents. We know we wouldn’t be disappointed if we were to receive this lush gift.

For her: Empressa Body & Hand Lotion, £42, Penhaligon’s

For the fragrance newbies

This luxurious gift set will introduce your Valentine to some of the most popular Penhaligon's fragrances, giving them the ultimate taste of timeless scents.

For her: Fragrance Library, £60, Penhaligon’s

This luxurious liquid soap is inspired by Zeus’ son, and boasts rich scents of dark coffee, nutmeg and mandarin – perfect for an indulgent shower. Ooh la la!

For him: Endymion Body & Hand Wash, £38, Penhaligon’s

For Valentine’s Day stocking fillers

This adorable set contains 5ml bottles of some of Penhaligon’s most popular fragrances: Artemisia, Elisabethan Rose, Empressa, Luna and Halfeti. There’s one suited for every mood, and every type of occasion.

For her: Ladies’ Fragrance Collection, £40, Penhaligon’s

Treat your man to this elegant set of miniature 5ml fragrances: Quercus, Blenheim Bouquet, Endymion, Halfeti and Juniper Sling. They’ll get a good introduction to each irresistible scent.

For him: Gentlemen’s Fragrance Collection, £40, Penhaligon’s

Unwind and relax with Valentine’s Day with three 20-hour scented candles, based on popular tea flavours: Earl Grey, Assam, and Neroli. Mmmm.

For him and her: Tea Candle Collection Box, £45, Penhaligon’s

