An anti-ageing ingredient that works An anti-ageing ingredient that works

There's good news this week for beauty fans who've been using skincare preparations containing vitamin A, or retinol. A study done at the University of Michigan in America, and published in the Archives Of Dermatology journal, seems to prove it really can work. The study apparently showed that retinol cream can increase cell and collagen production and restructure the skin. "You can rub it anywhere and it will help to treat the signs of ageing," says study co-author John J Voorhees.