In his latest column for New! magazine, Peter Andre has opened up about his use of "baby Botox". The singer explained: "I've always spoken out about the baby Botox I've had. I don't see anything wrong with having little tweaks done here and there." The father-of-four even added that he is "fascinated" by the cosmetic procedure.

Peter, who shares children Amelia, six, and Theo, two, with wife Emily MacDonagh and Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price, explained that he had recently visited a clinic with his brother-in-law – who is a doctor – and watched him administer the treatment.

Peter spoke frankly about his use of Botox

"Recently I've been filming something about the ins and outs of cosmetic procedures for men," the Mysterious Girl singer elaborated. "Last week I visited a clinic in Cheshire with Emily's younger brother Tom. He's also a doctor and while we were there he was actually being supervised administering Botox, which I found quite fascinating."

What’s more, the 46-year-old is even considering booking himself in for another cosmetic treatment. Peter added: "There are so many new non-invasive procedures available that if the opportunity ever arose for me to try some out, I think I would."

Not only does the star have his own column, but he'll also be appearing in a brand new production of smash-hit musical Grease. The upcoming UK tour of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical will be its first new production in 25 years, and Peter will portray the iconic role of Teen Angel, as well as Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. He'll appear on stage across the UK, in cities including Northampton, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester, Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Aylesbury, Ipswich and Stoke.

Speaking about the exciting venture, Peter said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast."

Looks like 2020 is going to be a good year for Pete!

