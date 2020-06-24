Do you dream of having flawless skin like the Duchess of Cambridge or vibrant hair like Holly Willoughby? If the answer is yes then it's time to prepare your Amazon online shopping trolley, because we've tracked down all the best beauty buys you can still get your hands on. From exfoliating masks to perfume, here are the summer must-have products that have the celebrity seal of approval...

Victoria Beckham's skincare

Victoria Beckham likely has a huge range of products to choose from when it comes to maintaining her skin, but we love it when we find a bargain buy like her Caudalie Beauty Elixir. She said of the refreshing facial spritz: "Caudalie gives you a glowing complexion. Use it on top of your makeup."

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £14.25, Amazon

Saira Khan's skincare

There's no denying that Saira Khan's flawless complexion is to die for! Since the Loose Women star has her own skincare line, we can be one step closer to achieving her glow. She recently told HELLO!: "I use my products every day because they work, and I wanted to make sure that I used ingredients in my skincare which were not made of pesticides because I believe there’s a big link between chemicals in skincare going into your body and having side effects." Excuse us while we grab her award-winning Exfoliating Treatment Mask...

Saira Khan's Exfoliating Treatment Mask, £37, Amazon

Holly Willoughby's hair products

Holly Willoughby hasn't let the coronavirus crisis impact her trademark blonde hair colour. While the rest of us are hiding our roots and eagerly anticipating 4 July when hairdressers can begin to reopen, Holly revealed she often dyes her own hair using a DIY kit from Garnier, of which she is an ambassador. While she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed, referring to Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde.

Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01 hair dye, £5.79, Amazon

Kate Middleton's skincare

If you were stressing over your appearance on one of the many Zoom calls you've been involved in since the coronavirus outbreak, then imagine how Kate Middleton feels when they’re rewatched by royal fans the world over? She never fails to look good, and we've found one of the secrets to her glowing skin - an anti-inflammatory elixir. Kate's treatment is formulated with camellia, chia, bitter cherry, strawberry and pomegranate seed oils, and if it gets the royal seal of approval then it's worth the investment.

Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, £120.65, Amazon

Mrs Hinch's hair products

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, may be known as a clearing influencer today, but she was a former hairdresser and often imparts her hair care knowledge to her 3.4 million Instagram fans. To keep her long blonde hair so healthy and shiny, Mrs Hinch revealed one of the go-to products in her beauty basket is a heat protection spray - perfect if you're forever styling your hair, especially in the hot summer weather.

Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, £4, Amazon

Stacey Solomon's skincare

We've all made the mistake of falling asleep with our makeup on, even celebs like Stacey Solomon! The Loose Women star revealed the skincare routine and the products she uses to get her skin back into shape in the morning, and it includes this popular Australian pink clay mask which promises to transform your skin in just 10 minutes. Sold!

Sand&Sky Pink Clay Mask, £39.90, Amazon

Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume

Who doesn't secretly wish they could be a part of Sex and the City? If you want to emulate Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah Jessica Parker, then all you need to do is pick up one of her many perfumes. Her signature scent is considered to be Lovely, which was launched back in 2005, and has top notes of nectarine, rosewood, lavender and white orchid.

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely perfume, £19.98, Amazon

