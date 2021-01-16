You might be surprised by Kate Hudson's late-night beauty regime - see photo The Almost Famous star does have great skin

Kate Hudson gave fans a peek at her beauty routine on Friday, and while it certainly made us do a double-take - it looks so relaxing!

The Almost Famous actress revealed that she likes to indulge in a hydrating face mask – who doesn't? Hello, winter! – but the pink hue on the mask was so realistic, it looked like Kate's face had turned to plastic.

MORE: Kate Hudson's 2021 gets off to a hilariously bad start - see what her children did

Of course, it hadn't and a double glance soon revealed that she was wearing a reusable mask by Jessica Alba's beauty line, Honest Beauty, which she teamed with a hydrating mask from African Botanics.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's fans love her eccentric sofa

Captioning her snap on her Instagram Stories, Kate wrote: "I love a mask," before tagging her must-have products.

Kate's pamper session came after she swapped her loungewear for two stunning looks that were the epitome of elevated work from home style.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Rani in new video at family home

MORE: Kate Hudson's home is practically identical to mother Goldie Hawn's – see inside

Kate Hudson's face mask is from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty

The Mother’s Day star made us swoon when she stepped out of her Fabletics sportswear on Friday and into a red Oscar De La Renta dress with puffed sleeves.

“#pressday #fashionfriday,” Kate captioned the series of photos, which showed her turning her face towards the sunlight as she posed against a cement wall. While she didn’t reveal the full dress, she gave a glimpse of the cut out in the back of it in a separate shot.

Kate Hudson looked Valentine's Day ready in her red dress

Kate rocked another high-fashion look as she hopped on a Zoom call with Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb for an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, rocking a sleek, black Carolina Herrerra dress complete with sheer polka dot tights – dreamy!

MORE: Goldie Hawn makes surprising marriage revelation about daughter Kate Hudson

Kate looked chic in black on Thursday

“A little 5am wake up call westside with @hodaandjenna. Thanks ladies for a fun catch-up zoom,” The Fabletics founder captioned the photo of the dress that she posted on Instagram.

“I brought some @carolinaherrera with me to remind myself that I love fashion OH YES I DO!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.