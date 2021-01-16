﻿
You might be surprised by Kate Hudson's late-night beauty regime - see photo

The Almost Famous star does have great skin

Kate Hudson gave fans a peek at her beauty routine on Friday, and while it certainly made us do a double-take - it looks so relaxing!

The Almost Famous actress revealed that she likes to indulge in a hydrating face mask – who doesn't? Hello, winter! – but the pink hue on the mask was so realistic, it looked like Kate's face had turned to plastic.

Of course, it hadn't and a double glance soon revealed that she was wearing a reusable mask by Jessica Alba's beauty line, Honest Beauty, which she teamed with a hydrating mask from African Botanics.

Captioning her snap on her Instagram Stories, Kate wrote: "I love a mask," before tagging her must-have products.

Kate's pamper session came after she swapped her loungewear for two stunning looks that were the epitome of elevated work from home style.

kate-hudson-face-mask

Kate Hudson's face mask is from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty

The Mother’s Day star made us swoon when she stepped out of her Fabletics sportswear on Friday and into a red Oscar De La Renta dress with puffed sleeves.

“#pressday #fashionfriday,” Kate captioned the series of photos, which showed her turning her face towards the sunlight as she posed against a cement wall. While she didn’t reveal the full dress, she gave a glimpse of the cut out in the back of it in a separate shot.

kate-hudson-dress

Kate Hudson looked Valentine's Day ready in her red dress

Kate rocked another high-fashion look as she hopped on a Zoom call with Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb for an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, rocking a sleek, black Carolina Herrerra dress complete with sheer polka dot tights – dreamy!

kate-hudson-black-dress

Kate looked chic in black on Thursday

“A little 5am wake up call westside with @hodaandjenna. Thanks ladies for a fun catch-up zoom,” The Fabletics founder captioned the photo of the dress that she posted on Instagram.

“I brought some @carolinaherrera with me to remind myself that I love fashion OH YES I DO!"

