Amazon has slashed the price on Elemis skincare - Lorraine Kelly, Rochelle Humes & Christine Lampard are all fans

Elemis skincare products are currently on sale on Amazon, and we won't be the only ones jumping at the chance to restock our beauty cabinet – the likes of Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Christine Lampard and more stars are known to love the brand.

Don't you just love it when a celebrity-approved product is a total bargain? And it's even better when it's a huge selection to choose from!

We're not sure about you, but we plan to make use of all this extra time at home by perfecting our skincare routine. And with Amazon offering 20 per cent off the luxury skincare brand, we predict the products won't be available for very long. Here are some of the stars' favourite picks to get you started…

After admitting she does her own makeup for This Morning, Rochelle Humes revealed one of her go-to products to make herself TV-ready is this eye treatment.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, was £45 now £36, Amazon

Stacey Solomon, meanwhile, will likely be eyeing up this Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which is one of the items stocked in her beauty fridge at home.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £150 now £120, Amazon

In the past, Lorraine Kelly's hair and makeup artist Helen Hand told HELLO! she uses Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm to maintain a healthy and luminous look at red carpet events – and it's also loved by Christine Lampard and Charlotte Hawkins. Try the next best thing…

Elemis Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser, was £7.50 now £6, Amazon

Follow Amanda Holden's lead and opt for a refreshing mist! Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Elemis Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, was £26 now £20.80, Amazon

