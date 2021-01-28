We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

LED face masks are legit. Once reserved for salon treatments only, they're now available for us to use at home, and everyone from Victoria Beckham and Chrissy Teigen to Trinny Woodall and Vicky McClure are proof of their complexion-perfecting powers. They've all been using them, but what exactly do they do and how do they work? Here's everything you need to know, plus the best ones to buy before they sell out.

Do LED face masks work?

Yes. Besides the fact that every man and his dog has invested in one, LED light masks are backed by science, after the technology was originally developed by NASA. They work by omitting coloured wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin to bring about the benefits.

What do LED face masks do?

There are (generally, but this can vary from mask to mask) three colours to choose from: blue, red and near-infrared. Each type targets different skin conditions.

Blue light: Blue LED light masks target bacteria that lives within hair follicles and thus combat acne.

Red light: Red LED light masks stimulate collagen to tackle ageing, while reducing inflammation and redness of the skin.

Near-infrared light: This light is near enough colourless. It is proven to increase healing and improve pigmentation.

How do I use an LED face mask?

Most masks are designed to be worn for 10 to 15 minutes per day, while the best results will come from consistent use over several weeks. Some claim to have seen a difference from the masks below in just one use.

Best LED face masks

The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask, £395,

Comfort and convenience are what set The Light Salon's Boost Mask apart from its competitors. It's made from soft, flexible silicone to suit all face shapes, while its strap means you can go about your daily life as you use it. It omits both red and near-infrared light, and appears to be the celeb favourite with Trinny Woodall, Laura Whitmore, Vicky McClure, Clara Amfo, Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen and Nick Grimshaw all owning one. If that's not proof it works, we don't know what is.

MZ SKIN Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device, £385,

Dr Maryam Zamani, one of London's top aesthetic doctors is the brains behind this one. Light intensity can be adjusted accordingly, while it offers five colours: red for anti-ageing, blue for battling blemishes, green to calm the skin and reduce pigmentation, yellow to reduce redness and sooth sensitivity, and white to promote healing and skin repair. As one of the more pricey buys, reviewers discussed doing diligent research ahead of purchasing, but all concur that it's paid off.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, £299,

CurrentBody Skin's mask has been a hit with beauty bloggers, and it's not hard to see why. It combines red and near-infrared light to bring about firmer, younger-looking skin, and in-house clinical studies found that 95 per cent of users saw an improvement of skin tone, texture and tightness.

Project E Led Face Mask, £189.99,

Project E's mask boasts seven colours that cover all skin conditions from rosacea to acne, while its USP is the fact that it's completely wireless. It's currently rated an impressive 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with users claiming that results were visible after one use.

