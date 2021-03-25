Skincare lovers, we've found a 24k gold face roller in the Amazon Spring Sale. Yes, really.

If you haven’t tried using a face roller to keep your complexion glowing during the various lockdowns, we’re about to initiate you. The DANGSHAN 24K Golden Face Massager Set is currently in the Amazon spring sale, and it’s a great place to start with your evening skincare routine.

Designed to gently massage the face, rollers stimulate blood flow and the lymphatic system to ensure your skin can access the most oxygen possible while getting rid of any toxins. They also help to reduce puffiness, drain fluid and ease muscle tension. The idea is that with regular use, your face will appear firmer, smoother and more lifted. The dream.

DANGSHAN 24K Golden Face Massager Set, was £23.99 / $25.99, now £18.99 / $18.89, Amazon

It’s no surprise Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow are all said to be fans of the beauty tools. Many top facialists also swear by them, and with salons currently closed in the UK, they’ve never been more in demand.

So what’s special about this one? Besides its gorgeous 24K gold plating, the set comes complete with two different tools, a T-shape massager and a Y-shape roller massager. They can be used on your body as well as your face and gently vibrate for maximum benefits. Waterproof and super compact, they’re practical as well as pretty, and you can easily keep them in your handbag to use on the go, à la Courtney Cox in New York.

We’d recommend using them as part of your evening beauty routine to make the most of your skincare, as they help with the absorption of serums and creams. Spas may currently be closed, but this is the closest you’ll get to the post-facial feeling when you step out of the salon.

With over 800 five-star reviews on Amazon, and in the sale for under £20 / $20, you’ll want to snap it up pronto. Radiant skin, we’re ready for you.

