We've searched the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the absolute best

Are you all geared up for two full days of can’t-miss savings? Well, Amazon Prime Day is here and if you're looking to get a bargain Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals globally on everything they need and love, including the most popular, beloved brands and must-have festive gifts across every category.

What beauty deals are on offer during Prime Day 2021?

Save up to 30% on premium beauty products from brands including Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and This Works. Save up to 50% on haircare by TIGI, L’Oreal and ghd. Save up to 40% on beauty gift sets from brands including Sanctuary Spa, L’Oreal Paris, Dove and TONI&GUY and more.

The best beauty deals during Prime Day 2021

FYI, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals. But you don’t necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Cerave

CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream is a powerhouse, non-comedogenic formula that contains three essential ceramides to help reinforce the skin barrier, along with patented MVE technology that nourishes skin for up to 24 hours and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin.

Cerave Moisturiser, was £16, Prime price £8.39, Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of ageing by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturisation, and anti-ageing.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, was £66, Prime price £35.84, Amazon

Elemis Pro-Collagen SPF 30 Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream

Elemis products are a favourite with the skincare experts and this is a next-generation day cream which offers a unique SPF blend that leaves no white streaks on the face.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Spf 30 Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream, was £85, Prime price £55.25, Amazon

L'Oreal Professional Steampod

Steampod is a steam-styler that can straighten or wave any hair type, it’s x2 faster, x2 smoother and with 78% less hair damage than a regular heat straightener.

L'Oreal Professional Steampod 3.0, was £235, Prime price £159, Amazon

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brushes

Founded by sisters Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste – also known as Pixiwoo – in 2011, Real Techniques offer "prestige quality, award-winning, and innovative tools at a great value to the beauty-obsessed around the world". If you're looking to start building your own brush collection, then the brand's Everyday Essentials kit is a great place to start.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brushes, was £19.99, Prime Price £10.95, Amazon

St Tropez x Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Kit

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, the Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse instantly delivers a natural, beach-ready tan that develops over 4-8 hours – the longer you leave on the deeper the glow! Infused with nourishing rosehip and Vitamin E oils, as well as giving you a gorgeous golden tone, this vegan and cruelty-free formula will leave skin looking revitalised and radiant.

St Tropez x Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Kit, was £38, Prime Price £20.75, Amazon

Essie Original Nail Polish

Looking for a new summer. manicure? Essie is included in this year's Prime Day, and we're loving all the options.

Essie Original Nail Polish, was £7.99 Prime Price £4.49, Amazon

Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shower Gel

Make bath time even sweeter with Cinnamon Buns - this multipurpose product works as a shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath. The gentle award-winning formula provides a rich, foaming lather, infused with the scent of sweet, fresh-baked cinnamon buns.

Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shower Gel, was £15, Prime price £10.61, Amazon

Ghost Daydream spray 50ml

This scent is blended with the notes of the original Ghost Dream, a sparkling wave of citrus and salt with the petally floral heart of jasmine, violet and tuberose absolute.

Ghost Daydream, was £38, Prime Price £14.99, Amazon

Cowshed Signature Hand Care Duo

This set showcases Cowshed's best selling hand care duo. With blends of grapefruit, bitter orange and lavender essential oils, the refreshing hand wash and lotion will keep your hands clean and enriched, all with guaranteed sink appeal. Makes a perfect Christmas gift, also.

Cowshed Signature Hand Care Duo, was £34, Prime price £28, Amazon

This Works Pillow Spray

This is a global sensation for a reason - the best-selling, fast-acting pillow spray which helps to reduce sleep associated anxiety and is proven to aid sleep at bedtime.

This Works Pillow Spray, was £19.50, Prime price, £12.75, Amazon

HAUS LABORATORIES Le Riot Lip Gloss by Lady Gaga

This extreme high-shine gel gloss amplifies any look and it's comfortable to wear. The popular Lady Gaga beauty product is all about celebrating yourself with a shimmer, sparkle or true shine finish.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: Le Riot Lip Gloss, was £17, Prime price £4.29, Amazon

Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy

Bottled with juicy charms and covered in a fuchsia wrap. Viva La Juicy is chic with a capital C and it's a playful floral fragrance that blends notes of Wild Berries and fruity Mandarin with Gardenia, Honeysuckle and bright Jasmine. Sweet Caramel, creamy Vanilla and rich Sandalwood. Housed in the brand's signature glass bottle with a decorative pink bow and gold-toned charm detail.

Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy, was £70, Prime price £42.49, Amazon

Braun Silk-épil Beauty Set

Now, this is one hell of a kit! The Braun Silk-épil Beauty Set features hair removal for face and body. Exfoliate, epilate, shave, trim, tone, cleanse, apply creams and makeup. It does it all!

Braun Silk-épil Beauty Set, was £269.99, Prime price £99.99, Amazon

