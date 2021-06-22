Get Kylie Jenner's skin-plumping secret for just £10.99 on Amazon Prime Day - but hurry, it's for today only

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate fitness and beauty influencer, with everything from her lip kits to her favourite waist trimmer becoming hot sellers because of her coveted seal of approval. And now you can snap up one of her favourite skincare secrets on Amazon for Prime Day for 50% off!

Our inner beauty addicts got so excited when we spotted that a skincare product that has been given a big thumbs up by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star - Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum, which retails for £22.95 - on sale for just £10.99.

Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme, was £22.95 now £10.99, Amazon

When she was the face of Nip + Fab, Kylie revealed that she relied on the skin plumping serum daily as part of her skincare routine. “In the morning I always use the Dragon's Blood Serum as it is the most amazing base for my make up and is super moisturising,” she said.

Despite the exotic-sounding name, the ingenious skin plumping serum of course does not contain magical blood from a dragon! Dragon’s Blood refers to sap from the Croton Lechleri tree, known for its soothing skin-protecting properties, giving skin a lush and dewy finish.

Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum, £29 / $28

If you want to check out more Kylie-approved skincare products, in the UK you can shop her Kylie Skin line – including another one of her beauty secrets, the best selling antioxidant-packed Kylie Skin Vitamin C Face Serum – at Selfridges. In the US, shop it at Nordstrom.

