Kelly Ripa’s favorite tanning drops got a major markdown in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Kelly Ripa can’t stop raving about Tan-Luxe drops - and you can scoop up a bottle for less than $50 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

The Tan Luxe tanning drops, which give skin an incredible sun-kissed glow, have been marked down 22% to nearly $40 for a medium/dark bottle of Tan-Luxe The Face Drops. The light/medium drops are still $49, but you can get an extra 20% off of either one if you use your American Express Membership Rewards points.

If they sell out on Amazon, Lookfantastic, which is having a sale that rivals Prime Day, marked them down even lower to $36.30.

Kelly swears by Tan-Luxe drops for her glowing skin

Tan-Luxe The Face Drops, $41.31, Amazon

Tan-Luxe The Body Drops, $59.00, Amazon

In May, Kelly chatted with her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest about beauty upkeep and routines, and mentioned her love for the tanning drops. “You just need the Tan Luxe those tanning drops,” she told Ryan.

“It’s very good. It’s foolproof,” she continued. “I use it. It’s so easy,” adding that she got hooked on the product after receiving it as a birthday gift. “I was just looking for a tan,” she said.

Kelly told Ryan Seacrest he should try Tan-Luxe tanning drops too

Kelly said she is obsessed with the tanning drops because they don’t rub off or have a messy application process. “This is just like slap it on and go to bed,” she continued. “Roll around in those sheets. It’s not going to come off.”

According to the brand’s site, the drops work with your existing skincare regime and can transform your favorite moisturizer, serum, or oil into a custom self-tanner. It also minimizes imperfections and even skin tone.

The drops have also skin-boosting properties of Raspberry Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Vera that help skin feel hydrated and nourished, and the naturally derived tanning actives (DHA) in it gives a natural-looking glow that complements your own skin tone.

Tan Luxe also has another oil that has racked up a cult-following, Wonder Oil, a luxe anti-aging body treatment that hydrates, brightens, and smooths. That is on sale for Prime Day too, for less than $60 for a light/medium bottle, marked down from $67.84.

Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil, $58.40, Amazon

It also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and cellulite, is infused with caffeine, and has a blend of six pure, plant, and omega oils to rejuvenate and firm the skin. Wonder Oil is also 100% vegan and cruelty-free like the Tanning Drops.

