Amanda Holden's go-to skin-booster is in the Amazon beauty sale

Are you ready for a your glow-up? Take a page out of Amanda Holden's beauty book by snapping up some of her top skincare secrets – on sale!

Yes, some of the most popular products from celebrity favourite Elemis, loved by Amanda Holden as well as stars from Cara Delevingne to Stacey Solomon, are in the Amazon's Today's Deals bargain section at a discount price.

Amanda told HELLO! she keeps Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist handy in her bag all day to refresh her makeup and give her skin a boost

Don't you just love it when a celebrity-approved product is a total steal? And it's even better when it's a huge selection to choose from!

Here are Amanda Holden and more stars' top Elemis picks to get you started…

Amanda Holden's favourite: Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 DEAL PRICE: £34.30, Amazon

Follow Amanda Holden's lead and opt for a refreshing mist! Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Rochelle Humes' favourite: Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment

Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, was £45 DEAL PRICE: £35.90, Amazon

After revealing she does her own makeup for This Morning, Rochelle Humes revealed one of her go-to products to make herself TV-ready is this eye treatment.

Cara Delevingne's favourite: Pro-Collagen Eye Masks

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, was £50.50 DEAL PRICE: £39.99, Amazon

Cara Delevingne's make-up artist Romy Soleimani revealed these soothing Elemis eye masks were part of the actress' day-to-day routine during the Suicide Squad press tour. "I used these Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Masks under her eyes while I was doing the makeup," the MUA told Marie Claire. "And then I would peel it off and do her skin. That was a great way of not only catching fallen shadow, but it also refreshes and plumps."

Stacey Solomon's favourite: Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £86.90, Amazon

Stacey Solomon will likely be eyeing up this Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which is one of the items stocked in her beauty fridge at home.

Lorraine Kelly's favourite: Pro-Radiance Cleanser

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £44, Amazon

In the past, Lorraine Kelly's hair and makeup artist Helen Hand told HELLO! she uses Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm to maintain a healthy and luminous look at red carpet events – and it's also loved by Christine Lampard and Charlotte Hawkins.



