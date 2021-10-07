11 celebrity-approved beauty buys to snap up in the Amazon sale right now - up to 50% off

Do you dream of having flawless skin like the Duchess of Cambridge or Amanda Holden, or bouncy, shiny hair like Mrs Hinch? If the answer is yes then it's time to prepare your Amazon online shopping trolley!

We've tracked down all the best celebrity beauty buys on Amazon that you can get your hands on – and they're on sale for up to 50% off.

From skincare to perfume, here are the must-have products in the Amazon beauty sale that have the celebrity seal of approval...

Kate Middleton's beauty secret

Emma Hardie Dual Action Cleansing Cloth, Pack of 3, was £18 now £13.50, Amazon

As much as we love luxury skincare we also truly appreciate a royal beauty buy that's a bit more budget friendly! Kate Middleton's ultimate beauty hack is a simple muslin face cloth, and according her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston it's one of the best ways to cleanse your skin.

Amanda Holden's face mist

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 now £34.34, Amazon

Yes, Amanda's go-to face mist, Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, is in the sale! The star told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Jennifer Aniston's collagen supplement

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, was £34.06 now £31.99, Amazon

Naomie Harris' organic beauty

The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Face Cream, was £59 now £35.99, Amazon

Naomie Harris is a big fan of organic beauty products and brands, and one of her go-tos is The Organic Pharmacy. If you, too, love to shop organic like the No Time to Die star you're in luck - you can pick up signature products from The Organic Pharmacy on sale on Amazon, like the lush antioxidant face cream which is now nearly 40% off.

Mrs Hinch's hair products

Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, was £4.09 now £3.25, Amazon

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, may be known as a clearing influencer today, but she was a former hairdresser and often imparts her hair care knowledge to her millions of Instagram fans. To keep her long blonde hair so healthy and shiny, Mrs Hinch revealed one of the go-to products in her beauty basket is a heat protection spray - perfect if you're forever styling your hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume

Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau De Parfum, 100 ml, was £39 now £14.95, Amazon

Who doesn't secretly wish they could be a part of Sex and the City? If you want to emulate Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah Jessica Parker, then all you need to do is pick up one of her many perfumes. Travel to glamourous New York City in an instant with Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau De Parfum, an enticing mix of floral, fruity and woodsy notes.

Meghan Markle's mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, was £9.99 now £4.98, Amazon

The Duchess of Sussex has a least two mascaras she loves in her makeup bag - Diorshow Iconic mascara (£29) and Maybelline Lash Sensational, which retails for just £9.99. Even better, you can pick up Meghan's Maybelline favourite for even less right now - it's 50% off on Amazon!

Victoria Beckham's skincare

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, 100ml, was £32 now £27.20, Amazon

Victoria Beckham likely has a huge range of products to choose from when it comes to maintaining her skin, but we love it when we find a bargain buy like her Caudalie Beauty Elixir. She said of the refreshing facial spritz: "Caudalie gives you a glowing complexion. Use it on top of your makeup."

Jennifer Lopez's anti-wrinkle cream

StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles Plus, was £58 now £42, Amazon

Anyone else wonder how Jennifer Lopez looks EXACTLY the same as she did in the early noughties? Well, we can't be sure but we do know she's a fan of Strivectin's wrinkle-busting eye cream...

Thandiwe Newton's cleanser

Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser, was £45 now £31.26, Amazon

The Westworld star is a believer in less-is-more skincare - "I think we have a tendency to over-primp, to over-clean," she told Glamour - and loves Eve Lom's gentle cleansers.

Kylie Jenner's skin plumper

Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme, was £22.95 now £14.76, Amazon

Kylie Jenner has her own skincare line, Kylie Skin, but she has also revealed that she's a big fan of Nip+Fab Dragon's Blood Fix serum. The beauty mogul and reality TV star has used the serum as a base in the morning before putting on her foundation.

More celebrity buys on Amazon

These celebrity beauty must-haves are not in the Amazon beauty sale (sad face), but are still amazing buys to have if you're looking for A-list inspiration for your beauty routine.

Holly Willoughby's hair colour

Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01 hair dye, £5.79, Amazon

Holly Willoughby hasn't let the coronavirus crisis impact her trademark blonde hair colour. While the rest of us are hiding our roots and eagerly anticipating 4 July when hairdressers can begin to reopen, Holly revealed she often dyes her own hair using a DIY kit from Garnier, of which she is an ambassador. While she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed, referring to Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde.

Stacey Solomon's skincare

Sand&Sky Pink Clay Mask, £39.90, Amazon

We've all made the mistake of falling asleep with our makeup on, even celebs like Stacey Solomon! The Loose Women star revealed the skincare routine and the products she uses to get her skin back into shape in the morning, and it includes this popular Australian pink clay mask which promises to transform your skin in just 10 minutes. Sold!

