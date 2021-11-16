Paul Rudd's simple secret to youthful looks revealed amid Sexiest Man Alive title The Ant-Man star was recently named Sexiest Man Alive

Paul Rudd has been incredibly modest about his newfound Sexiest Man Alive title, which he was awarded last week.

The Ant-Man star was named People magazine's 2021 winner, beating the likes of You star Penn Badgley and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.

The 52-year-old is renowned for his good looks and fans often question how he just never appears to age, so much so that he has been dubbed by many as Hollywood's real-life Benjamin Button.

VIDEO: Paul Rudd gives hilarious answers to quirky interview questions

Over time, the dad-of-two has revealed some of the ways that he maintains his youthful glow, including staying out of the sun – although it's not just for vanity.

"I'm not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look," he told InStyle.

"Honestly, I wear sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because I don't want to get skin cancer." The actor also decided to adopt a far healthier lifestyle when he joined the MCU's Ant-Man role.

Paul Rudd was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

Chatting to AARP, he said: "I started training and eating like an athlete: no sugar, no alcohol, just proteins and vegetables. I really loved it. it was a complete change of life that took me by surprise. I did not think living such a healthy lifestyle would be as fulfilling."

While Paul's fans and famous friends - including Jennifer Aniston – can't get over his age-less appearance, the actor doesn't see it himself.

During a joint interview for Variety, Chris Evans asked Paul: "Why don't you age? Are you drinking baby blood?" In response, Paul said: "I most certainly age."

The Hollywood star avoids the sun

Former Friends co-star Jennifer had previously written a birthday message to Paul, where she wrote: "You don't age, which is weird, but we celebrate you anyway."

When the star was told of his Sexiest Man Alive title last week, he gave a typically modest response.

Paul wants to be known as a family man

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me," he said.

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father," he said.

"Like I'm that. I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."

