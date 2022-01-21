Kim Kardashian's favourite cult skincare product is now in the Amazon sale

Kim Kardashian has access to the most incredible beauty products, so when she said she uses Bio-Oil, we knew we had to take note. "It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," she previously wrote on her blog, adding that she applied it "like crazy" during her pregnancies.

The skincare staple has been hailed as a miracle worker for decades, particularly by those who are pregnant. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and right now you can buy it with big discounts in the sale. You can order the 200ml bottle for just £14.85, down from £22.99. Or if you're in the US, the 60ml is down from $11.99 to $8.92.

Bio-Oil, was £22.99/$11.99 now £14/$8.92, Amazon

So, what's so great about it? Bio-Oil is seriously nourishing. It has a lightweight, non-greasy texture and can be used on both your face and body. Most famously it's pretty much unrivalled in its ability to prevent stretch marks and fade scars, with rumours that even Kate Middleton is a fan.

Its blend of vitamins A and E, along with skin-healing oils like rosemary and chamomile, means it fades lines and marks fast. It also prevents new ones from appearing by boosting your skin's elasticity.

Similarly, its nourishing properties can quickly heal acne scars. Just massage it into the area every other day. If you're apprehensive about adding an oil to your skincare routine, rest assured the formula is non-comedogenic so it won't clog your pores.

Bio-Oil even works wonders on patches of hyperpigmentation on your face or body. The vitamin A (also found in retinol) levels out your skin tone, making the area look more even.

Our verdict? With its cult celebrity following and frequent recommendations from dermatologists, it deserves a place on every bathroom shelf.

