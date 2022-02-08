Kylie Jenner's fave skin-plumping secret is 40% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're looking for a celebrity-approved skin-booster, you're in luck! You can snap up one of new mum Kylie Jenner's favourite skincare secrets on Amazon for less than £13 ($13.22) on sale.

Our inner beauty addicts got so excited when we spotted that Kylie-approved Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum, which usually retails for £22.95 ($25.95), has been included in the Amazon beauty sale.

Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme, retail price £22.95 now £12.98 / $13.22, Amazon

When the mum-of-two was the face of Nip + Fab, Kylie revealed that she relied on the skin-plumping serum daily as part of her skincare routine.

“In the morning I always use the Dragon's Blood Serum as it is the most amazing base for my make up and is super moisturising,” she said.

Despite the exotic-sounding name, the ingenious skin-plumping serum of course does not contain magical blood from a dragon! "Dragon's Blood" refers to sap from the Croton Lechleri tree, known for its soothing skin-protecting properties, giving skin a lush and dewy finish.

Kylie Skin 4-piece essentials set, £34 / $39

Kylie of course is the ultimate fitness and beauty influencer, with everything from her lip kits to her favourite waist trimmer becoming hot sellers because of her coveted seal of approval.

If you want to check out more Kylie-approved skincare products, you can shop her Kylie Skin line – including the Kylie Skin 4-piece essentials set, which includes travel-size Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner, and also makes a great gift.

