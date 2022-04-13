Victoria Beckham removes her makeup with this genius tool and it's now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has her own luxury makeup line and swears by expensive expert facials - but she is fond of a bargain beauty buy, too!

The star revealed some of her favourite affordable products on the Breaking Beauty Podcast, and revealed some of her favourite makeup memories.

As well as touting her Augustinus Bader skincare and telling listeners that her favourite fragrance is Wilhelm's Room Service, the star also added that she loves to use Face Halo pads to remove her makeup. The handy tools cost just £7 each, or you can buy a pack of three for £18, which is currently on sale at Lookfantastic with 20% off.

Face Halo pack of three, were £18 now £14.60, Lookfantastic

"I love those makeup wipes, they're reusable, and I think it's called 'Halo'... they're those little [pads]," she said. "I'm obsessed with them! I use them, I take them everywhere, Harper loves them as well."

She added that son Brooklyn's wife Nicola recommended them to her, adding: "Nicola Peltz was the one who introduced us to them and the fact that you can reuse them so they're sustainable. They're really great and they take off makeup really, really well. They're soft on your eyes as well."

Victoria appeared on the Breaking Beauty Podcast alongside her co-founder Sarah Creal

Victoria also revealed that she loves Dr PawPaw lip balm, which comes in at less than £5, and Weleda's Skin Food.

The fashion designer talked about some of her iconic beauty moments with the Spice Girls, too, saying that she'd never look back and feel embarrassed about her retro looks.

Dr PawPaw lip balm, was £6.95 now £4.87, Lookfantastic

"I don't look at anything and cringe," she said. "It was a journey... we were working so hard, and we were so exhausted - there was a time where we were in a different country every few days. So the more and more tired that we got, the more and more blusher we put on!"

Victoria regrets nothing about her iconic Spice Girls beauty moments, and we love her for it

She added: "Our makeup artist used to say, 'I'm gonna be the blusher police,' because we were on stage looking like someone had thrown an entire palette at us. The more tired you are, you feel more awake if you add more blush. And more lipgloss, if you like. So I don't look at anything and cringe. I look at us all, and it makes me smile. Because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we wore what made us feel good... we set trends because there was no fear."

Satin Kajal Eyeliner, £22, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Three cheers for VB! Of course, she also spoke about her favourite products from her own line and revealed that she loves to create a smokey eye with her kajal pencils - using the shades 'black', 'cocoa' and 'burgundy' to create different looks.

We'll be adding all these Mrs Beckham-approved beauty buys to our cart, stat...

