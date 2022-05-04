Jennifer Lopez has been using this moisturiser for over a decade – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With a bestselling skincare brand under her belt, Jennifer Lopez can now add 'authority on beauty' to her ever-growing list of accolades.

Revered for her youthful and glowing complexion, the Marry Me star has even revealed that over the years "the number one question I've been asked is about my skin."

WATCH: JLo shares the morning ritual she never misses

Clearly, fans are keen to learn JLo's top tips and tricks for maintaining her radiant appearance, and it turns out that as well as using products from her own collection, the mum-of-two has a number of drugstore faves.

Speaking to Andy Cohen in 2014, Jennifer explained that she's been using Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream for over a decade – and it's available to shop in the Amazon sale.

Dr.Hauschka Rose Day Cream 30 ml, £19.09, Amazon

Gaining a celeb following, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts are also reported to use the moisturiser, and at a reduced price of £19.09, it's way more affordable than you might expect.

Having received hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, this skincare saviour is made with all-natural plant ingredients, and it's also free from synthetic fragrances, colours and preservatives.

Designed to regenerate the epidermis (the top layer of the skin), you only need to apply a small amount to achieve a healthy and radiant complexion.

Jennifer has become a major beauty icon

Praising the formula, one happy shopper wrote: "Soft, heavenly smell and oh what a difference in my skin!"

Another commented: "Beautiful cream and sinks in well so makeup can be worn on top without any oil, such good value for money and you only need a tiny amount."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I have dry sensitive skin and this cream really helps to moisturise and soothe it…I have used it for years. Really love it and a great bargain."

With so many rave reviews on Amazon – and of course JLo's seal of approval – we're adding Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream to basket this spring!

