Floris London launches special Queen's Jubilee perfume in her honour - all the details

Floris London is known to be the Queen's go-to perfume brand, with rumours that she opts for the signature White Rose scent. Now, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which marks her 70-year reign, Floris London has released a new fragrance in her honour.

As the only perfume brand to be granted a royal warrant from the Queen, Floris London definitely has the royal seal of approval. Not only that, both Her Majesty and Meghan Markle wore scents by the brand on their wedding days.

The Platinum 22 eau de parfum is an oriental woody scent, which the brand says is inspired by the Queen's beautiful gardens surrounding her home.

The fragrance is available to buy now, but hurry, as we're sure the special edition scent will sell out.

Platinum 22 eau de parfum, £200, Floris London

The new fragrance contains notes of cedarwood, rose, musk and more, rounded off with notes of oat for a comforting finish.

Whether you're buying it as a gift or as memorabilia, the perfume is a great way to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

White Rose eau de toilette, £39.95, (save £20), Allbeauty

The scent rumoured to be the Queen's long-standing go-to is White Rose, a fresh and floral scent that's signature to the Floris London name.

The brand took to Instagram to share the release of the new fragrance.

Floris London announced the release of the Platinum 22 perfume on Instagram

If you want to shop like the Queen, Floris London isn't the only brand you can browse. Her Majesty is also known to shop at Aspinal of London, Cartier and even John Lewis.

