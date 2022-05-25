Jennifer Lopez uses this SPF moisturiser 'every day' – and it's more affordable than you'd think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered for her radiant glow, when Jennifer Lopez talks skincare, we listen. An undisputed beauty icon, the 52-year-old follows a multi-step skincare regimen, and one of her go-to products is more affordable than you might think.

Talking to People, JLo revealed just how important SPF is to her and to get her daily dose of sun protection, the singer uses L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Moisturizer. Explaining that she uses it "every single day," she added: "You have to protect your skin."

WATCH: JLo shares the morning ritual she never misses

Available to shop for £29.54 on Amazon, Jennifer's skincare saviour is designed to visibly brighten the appearance of dull-looking skin, resulting in a fresh-faced and healthy glow. Formulated with pro retinol, L'Oréal Revitalift also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Easy to use, simply apply every morning to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Top tip – for better absorption, use circular motions when massaging the moisturiser into your skin.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal SPF 30 Moisturizer, £29.54 / $13.64, Amazon

Unsurprisingly, JLo's favourite formula has received a number of five-star reviews on Amazon, with one happy shopper writing:

"I have used this for several years. It is exactly what I like, not heavy or oily."

"Love this. Just wish it came in a bigger bottle!!" added another.

Jennifer Lopez is a firm believer in SPF

It's not the first time that Jennifer has highlighted the importance of SPF when it comes to skincare. In 2018, she told InStyle: I don't wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long."

While fans might assume that the A-lister uses ultra-expensive methods to maintain her gorgeous appearance, the Marry Me star doesn't always spend a fortune on beauty.

A huge part of her skincare regime is tied to diet. "Sorry, it's true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all time.) all play into the quality of skin's appearance," she revealed to People.

