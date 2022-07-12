We've searched the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the absolute best

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you're looking to get a bargain, Prime members have exclusive access to more than one million deals globally on everything they need and love, including the most popular beauty brands.

What beauty deals are on offer during Prime Day 2022?

You'll find big savings on premium beauty products from brands including Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and Olay. Plus haircare by L'Oreal, Redken and Aussie.

The best beauty deals during Prime Day 2022

FYI, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals. But you don’t necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it's £7.99 a month.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream

CeraVe's Moisturising Cream is a powerhouse, non-comedogenic formula that contains three essential ceramides to help reinforce the skin barrier, along with patented MVE technology that nourishes skin for up to 24 hours and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin.

CeraVe Moisturiser, was £16, Prime price £8.96, Amazon

Elemis Pro-Collagen SPF 30 Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream

Elemis products are a favourite with the skincare experts and this is a next-generation day cream which offers a unique SPF blend that leaves no white streaks on the face.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Spf 30 Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream, was £85, Prime price £55.15, Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Foundation, Perfect Beige

Elizabeth Arden's best-selling creamy foundation is infused with micronised diamond powder, reflecting light and minimising discolourations and fine lines. Resulting in radiant-looking skin, this hydrating formula lasts up to 12 hours, and it's available to shop in a number of different shades.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge On Cream Makeup Foundation, was £27, Prime price £19.60, Amazon

Vera Wang Lovestruck Eau de Parfum

You're getting an incredible bargain with Vera Wang's fruity and floral fragrance. Perfect for all occasions, the Lovestruck scent is inspired by a recent day version of Romeo and Juliet – plus it comes in the most Insta-worthy packaging.

Vera Wang Lovestruck Eau de Parfum, was £70, Prime price £14.97, Amazon

Olay Day & Night Set

Olay's day and night duo promises to reveal visibly stronger and glowing skin in just 14 days! The Collagen Peptide 24-day cream is infused with Collagen Peptides that can penetrate up to 10 layers deep into the skin surface. Formulated with Vitamin B3, it works fast to boost your skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

Completing the set, the Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Cream combines two key ingredients – Vitamin B3 + Retinoid Complex that bring about visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores.

Olay Day & Night Set, was £76, Prime price £50.06, Amazon

Aussie Reconstructor Hair Oil

This handy hair treatment is designed to visibly repair and nourish dry hair. Blended with Australian macadamia nut oil, Australian jojoba seed oil and avocado oil, Aussie's non-greasy formula will leave your locks smooth and shiny – plus it's been proudly certified as cruelty-free by PETA.

Aussie Reconstructor Hair Oil With Avocado Oil, was £10, Prime price £5.26, Amazon

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brushes

Founded by sisters Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste – also known as Pixiwoo – in 2011, Real Techniques offer "prestige quality, award-winning, and innovative tools at a great value to the beauty-obsessed around the world". If you're looking to start building your own brush collection, then the brand's Everyday Essentials kit is a great place to start.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brushes, was £22.99, Prime Price £10.49, Amazon

Redken Extreme Shampoo & Conditioner

Described as a 'professional solution for dry and damaged hair,' Redken's Extreme Shampoo cleanses, strengthens and fortifies weakened strands, using a pH-balanced formula infused with Citric Acid. After shampooing, simply add the conditioner to protect shine and repair damaged hair, leaving it supple and healthy.

According to Redken, the Extreme range will enable hair to become 3x stronger, heat protected, have a 73% decrease in breakage, and a 90% reduction of split ends visually.

Redken Extreme Shampoo & Conditioner, was £37.50, Prime Price £20.61, Amazon

Max Factor Lipfinity Long-Lasting Two Step Lipstick - 180 Spiritual

Max Factor's long-wear lip set stays put for up to 24 hours, and we're obsessed with all of the summer-ready shades.

Max Factor Lipfinity Long-Lasting Two Step Lipstick - 180 Spiritual, was £11.99, Prime price £7.19, Amazon

This Works Pillow Spray

This is a global sensation for a reason - the best-selling, fast-acting pillow spray which helps to reduce sleep associated anxiety and is proven to aid sleep at bedtime.

This Works Pillow Spray, was £19.50, Prime price, £13.80, Amazon

Ghost The Fragrance Purity EDT Spray

This dreamy scent is blended with fresh notes of dewy rose petals, violet, Casa Blanca lily and freesias.

Ghost The Fragrance Purity EDT Spray, 100 ml, was £48, Prime price £20.35, Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

Meghan Markle's go-to drugstore mascara gives the longest, fluttery lashes. It's a number one best-seller on Amazon and right now you can get it for less.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £6.40, Amazon

Essie Original Nail Polish

Looking for a new summer manicure? Essie is included in this year's Prime Day, and we're loving all the options.

Essie Original Nail Polish, was £8.54 Prime Price £7.99, Amazon

