Drew Barrymore's nightly skincare secret is worth stealing – and it's under $50

There’s no denying it – Drew Barrymore’s skin looks incredible and having just celebrated her 47th birthday, the TV host and actress is looking better than ever. So it’s no surprise her fans are desperate to know her skincare secrets – and luckily, we’ve found them.

Drew credits Sunday Riley’s Good Genes treatment for seeing a “huge difference” in her skin. The FLOWER Beauty founder shared her beauty find to her 1.5M Instagram followers. "I’ve been using this product 1-2 times a week at night and love the results!", she told fans.

Drew shared her skincare secrets with her Instagram followers

Sunday Riley Good Genes, $122, Dermstore

She describes Sunday Riley Good Genes as giving an "amazing polish" to the face. The cult classic lactic acid treatment gently exfoliates dullness while the licorice root leaves skin looking bright.

As Drew said: "I do it maybe once, two times a week and it has this lemony, fresh, sort of functional scent but it’s really great. I see a huge difference in the brightening, tightening and youthening of my skin. It tingles a little bit too, which always makes you think it’s working."

"It’s cult for a reason," she added.

Dubbed as a “multitasking, targeted treatment”, Good Genes is designed to plump fine lines and wrinkles in three minutes. It can be used as a bi-weekly treatment, applied onto dry skin day or night and left as a leave-on treatment.

Sunday Riley Good Genes, $48, Nordstrom

If the $122 price tag for the full-size bottle is a little out of your price range, give the travel size a try, at $48 for 0.5oz.

Drew marked her 47th birthday with a stunning make-up free selfie

Along with Sunday Riley’s Good Genes, Drew’s bathroom cabinet also includes drugstore favourite, Olay’s Ultimate Eye Cream, and she has sworn by Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer for the past "12-15 years".

Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $24.99, Olay

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, $24.99, Olay

She’s also no stranger to another cult beauty product – Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask. "It blew me away", the Charlies Angels star said of Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask on her talk show last year. After using it, Drew said, "my pores were visibly gone".

Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $18, Ulta Beauty

