Shop the 32 best limited edition beauty advent calendars for 2022

The nights are longer, the leaves have changed colors, and everyone has pumpkin spice lattes in their hands. The holiday season is fast approaching, which only means one thing: the deluge of advent calendars.

Every year, our favorite beauty brands treat us to fabulous care packages in the form of advent calendars, and this year is no exception. From luxury brands like La Mer and Charlotte Tilbury to internet favorites like Kylie Cosmetics and NYX, there’s no shortage of beauty advent calendars packed with all sorts of exciting goodies in 2022.

If you feel like counting down to Christmas quite early, get your hands on these beauty advent calendars available right now:

Benefit Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Benefit Cosmetics advent calendar?

A fun package chock-full of goodies worth $142, this advent calendar for Benebabes offers mini sizes of the brand’s bestsellers, including the They’re Real Mascara, POREfessional: Pore Primer, and Hoola bronzer.

Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar, $65, Benefit Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Kylie Cosmetics advent calendar?

Make Kylie Jenner your Santa Claus this Christmas. With her Nordstrom-exclusive advent calendar, you get full-size lip liners, liquid lipsticks, lipgloss, and more. There are skincare products, too, including a body lotion, lip scrub, and facial oil.

Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set, $180, Nordstrom

Net-A-Porter Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Net-A-Porter advent calendar?

If you want something more luxurious, this year’s Net-A-Porter advent calendar comes packed with carefully handpicked cult favorites and bestsellers from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Balmain, and Tata Harper. You’ll get a range of premium beauty products, from full-size serums to travel-friendly body creams to even skincare accessories like the popular gua sha.

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $299, Net-A-Porter

Mr. Porter Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Mr. Porter advent calendar?

Treat the men in your life with this deluxe box of treats filled with 12 grooming goodies, eight of which are full-sized. From decompressing bath soaks to sleep masks from brands like Dr. Barbara Strum and Grown Alchemist, it doesn’t fall short in making the men in your life look and feel their best.

The 12 Days of Grooming Avent Calendar, $150, Mr. Porter

The Body Shop Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about The Body Shop advent calendar?

Featuring a fun pop-up construction, The Body Shop’s advent calendar brings you 25 head-to-toe treats that will keep you pampered throughout the holiday season. A $291 value, it comes with full-sized crowd favorites, including cleansing butter, shower gels, face masks, toners, and more.

Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar, $180, The Body Shop

Sephora Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Sephora advent calendar?

Sephora Collection’s advent calendar offers 24 beauty surprises you’ll be delighted to open as you count down the days to Christmas. Developed using cardboard from sustainably managed forests, it features miniature sizes of the line’s bestsellers.

Wishing You Advent Calendar, $45, Sephora

NYX Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the NYX Cosmetics advent calendar?

Create fierce and fun holiday looks with the beauty treats included in this limited edition advent calendar. With 24 cult favorite, cruelty-free products, it features many of NYX Cosmetics’ greatest hits. Expect to uncover soft matte lip creams, hot singles eyeshadows, setting sprays, and more.

24-Day Advent Calendar, $65, NYX Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the MAC Cosmetics advent calendar?

Experience the MAC magic with this advent calendar that’s tricked out with mini and full-size surprises. It has everything you need to complete various looks, from face and lip primers to lipsticks, eyeshadows, and blushes, to even makeup wipes.

Box of Tricks Advent Calendar, was $199 now $149.25, MAC Cosmetics

Selfridges Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Selfridges advent calendar?

Filled to the brim with items worth over $800, the Selfridges advent calendar contains an exciting mix of crowd-favorite luxury items. It has products from brands like Gisou, Kate Somerville, Pat McGrath, Olaplex, and Le Labo.

Beauty Advent Calendar, $210, Selfridges

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about Kiehl’s advent calendar?

This year’s Kiehl’s advent calendar features items that will bring out your holiday glow. With skincare favorites like the Creme de Corps moisturizer, avocado eye cream, and Rare Earth deep cleansing mask, you’ll definitely look your most youthful this holiday season.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar, $99, Selfridges

Clinique Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Clinique advent calendar?

This advent calendar delivers only the best products from the brand’s skincare and makeup collection. It includes their award-winning moisturizers, bestselling fragrance, 3-step skincare products, and more surprises.

Clinique 24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar, $65.99, Amazon

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Acqua di Parma advent calendar?

Diversify your fragrance collection with this Acqua di Parma set. With 25 special treats, it offers a diverse range of favorites from the brand’s ever-expanding collection, from Colonia to Blu Mediterraneo. What’s more, with a purchase, you’re also contributing to the “Riscriviamo il Futuro-Rewrite the Future” campaign by Save the Children.

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar, $450, Selfridges

Balmain Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Balmain advent calendar?

Treat your lacks with the goodies inside this Balmain haircare calendar. Suitable for all hair types, it includes a protection spray, leave-in spray, moisturizing oil, a hairbrush, a scented candle, and other items that’ll give your hair some extra TLC.

Balmain Limited Edition Haircare Calendar, $179, Selfridges

Look Fantastic Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Look Fantastic advent calendar?

Look Fantastic’s advent calendar with the biggest value yet, this set is chock-full of products you can mix and match. From mini diffusers to warming eye masks to body scrubs, it does not scrimp on providing you with items to make for the ultimate pamper experience.

Advent Calendar 2022, $120, Look Fantastic

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar?

If you truly want a superior advent calendar experience, this one from Dr. Barbara Strum is housed within a jewelry armoire-inspired gift box and filled with the brand’s most loved luxury products. It offers full, deluxe, and miniature sizes of luxurious face creams, serums, cleansers, and more.

Advent Calendar 2022, $560, Dr. Barbara Sturm

ASOS Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the ASOS advent calendar?

Comprising 29 products, including a branded tote bag and a branded makeup bag, the ASOS advent calendar is a bang for your buck. It’s brimming with an assortment of exciting items, from skincare and makeup to haircare and body care goodies.

ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar, $99, ASOS

Price of the ASOS advent calendar

$99

Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar?

Charlotte Tilbury fans will feel spoiled with this 12-door advent calendar packed with full-size and mini versions of the brand’s bestselling items. You can expect to get award-winning products like the Beauty Light Wand, Matte Revolution lipstick, and Charlotte’s Magic Cream.

Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars, $200, Charlotte Tilbury

Saks Fifth Avenue Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Saks Fifth Avenue advent calendar?

Saks Fifth Avenue brings a premium advent calendar with an assortment of cosmetics, fragrances, body care, and home products. Featuring brands like Dior, Sulwashoo, Guerlain, Sunday Riley, and Tom Ford, nearly every product is imported. Everything you’ll get amounts to a $545 value, so you’re essentially saving 60 percent.

2022 Advent Calendar 25-Piece Beauty & Home Set, $220, Saks Fifth Avenue

bareMinerals Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the bareMinerals advent calendar?

If you’re a proponent of clean beauty, you’ll love this bareMinerals calendar that features 12 makeup and skincare favorites in full-size and mini versions. Each item included is cruelty-free and vegan, and everything caters to all ages, skin types, and skin tones.

bareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar Gift Set, $105, Ulta

La Mer Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the La Mer advent calendar?

A Saks Fifth Avenue exclusive, the La Mer advent calendar boasts 12 premium products housed in a limited-edition keepsake box. Get excited to receive many of La Mer crowd favorites, including The Treatment Lotion, The Tonic, and of course, Crème de la Mer.

La Mer The World Of La Mer 12-Piece Holiday Advent Calendar Set, $560, Saks Fifth Avenue

L’Occitane Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the L’Occitane advent calendar?

With $115 worth of products, the L’Occitane advent calendar treats you to 24 of the brand’s iconic body care, face care, and hair care products, with a full-size hand cream to boot.

Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar, $80, Sephora

Perricone MD Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Perricone MD advent calendar?

Perricone MD’s 2022 advent calendar is a limited-edition deluxe set of the brand’s crowd favorites. Count down to the holidays as you open clean beauty treats, including cleansers, serums, and moisturizers.

Perricone MD Dozen Delights Advent Calendar Set, $179, Nordstrom

Ciaté London Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available for Pre-Order

What’s special about the Ciaté London advent calendar?

Make your nails holiday-ready with this advent calendar that contains 23 mini polishes and one full-sized polish in the brand’s most-loved colors from the past 10 years. Each polish is formulated with their new Plant Pots formula, with 80% naturally-derived ingredients and housed in environmentally-friendly packaging.

Nail Polish Advent Calendar, $69, Ciaté London

Florence by Mills Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Florence by Mills advent calendar?

Millie Bobby Brown’s very own brand brings you this advent calendar packed with their best-sellers and new limited edition surprises. You’ll get full-size lip balms, masks, and eyeliners, as well as travel-friendly moisturizers and gel pads.

Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar, was $162 now $129, Florence by Mills

Rituals Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Rituals advent calendar?

Shaped like a Christmas tree with string lights included, the Rituals advent calendar is chock-full of luxury gifts — beauty products, candles, and full-sized items that will last way beyond Christmas.

The Ritual of Advent 3D Advent Calendar, $125, Rituals

Beekman 1802 Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Beekman 1802 advent calendar?

Beekman 1802’s 2022 advent calendar is the brand’s first-ever calendar that features an interactive design. It’s packed with 24 of their most luxe and loved skin and body care products, from their cult favorite goat milk bar soap to their latest launches.

Time Capsule Advent Calendar, was $222 now $150, Beekman 1802

Space NK Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Space NK advent calendar?

A specially curated advent calendar, this one comes with 25 days of exciting beauty goodies from coveted brands like Olaplex, Rose Inc, Drunk Elephant, and more.

Beauty Advent Calendar, $280, Space NK

Apotheke Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Apotheke advent calendar?

Elevate the holiday vibe in your home with this advent calendar full of beautifully scented candles with unique scents. Each one is paraben-free and made of soy wax blend, and has a 15-20 hour approximate burn time.

Apotheke 12-Day Advent Calendar Candle Set, $98, Nordstrom

Voluspa Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Voluspa advent calendar?

Another candle advent calendar option is this one from Voluspa, which packs signature fragrances from the brand’s Japonica collection. Each candle is filled with a proprietary wax blend that burns cleanly and delivers a burn time of 25 hours.

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set, $158, Nordstrom

The White Company Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about The White Company advent calendar?

With treats worth $358, this advent calendar features 25 pull-out drawers, each one containing seasonal scents and wellness treats like candles, body balms, and lotions.

Beauty Advent Calendar, $249, The White Company

Paladone Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available Now

What’s special about the Paladone advent calendar?

So no one told you that there’s an advent calendar for FRIENDS fanatics? This 24-door calendar is packed with FRIENDS-themed beauty items that Rachel would approve of, from bath fizzers to show steamers to bath crystals (Chandler not included).

Paladone FRIENDS Advent Calendar, was $54.91 now $49.86, Amazon

Glossybox Advent Calendar 2022

Release Date

Available for Pre-Order Now

What’s special about the Glossybox advent calendar?

Glossybox never misses with their advent calendars, and this year is no exception. Their 2022 calendar offers 25 doors filled with the best beauty treats, including new brands they’re featuring for the first time.

Freeze The Moment Advent Calendar 2022, $110, Glossybox

