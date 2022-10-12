Princess Kate told Michelle Obama about this instant anti-wrinkle gel - and it's in the Amazon sale

Karen Silas
Princess Kate loves Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel so much she recommended it to Michelle Obama - shop it on sale on Amazon
We love a good royal beauty secret - and we love it even more if it’s in the sale!
Right now, Amazon has one of Princess Kate and Michelle Obama's go-to anti wrinkle creams, Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, for less in the big October Prime Day sale.
The Princess of Wales is said to be such a fan that she was the one who recommended the ‘organic Botox’ formula to the former First Lady.
It has been widely reported that Michelle’s makeup artist Carl Ray revealed the shared luxury beauty secret, saying the former First Lady has been a fan “on the recommendation of Kate Middleton" and describing the effect of the anti-wrinkle cream as “unbelievable."
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, was £43.68 / $64.99 now £35.18 / $44.99, Amazon
The fragrance-free skin gel, which contains skin-boosting hyaluronic acid, promises to reduce wrinkles within just an hour. The product also works long term, helping to smooth your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines over time.
Princess Kate and former First Lady Michelle Obama pictured at Kensington Palace
Biotulin is a celebrity favourite, with stars like Jennifer Lopez also swearing by the popular anti-ageing products. Her makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed that she used Biotulin’s EyeMATRIX on the red carpet, to keep her “free from dark circles and bags under the eyes.”
