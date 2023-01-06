Kate Middleton has a simple skincare beauty secret everyone can try - and it's so cheap

She's a busy mum of three but whenever we see her, Kate Middleton looks absolutely flawless – glowing skin, and no signs of aging. How does she do it?

Sure, some of that will be down to a good diet and plenty of exercise, but when it comes to her beauty regime, the Duchess has one handy trick up her sleeve, and it's a skincare hack anyone with any skin type can get on board with.

And the best thing? It's something that won't cost you an arm and a leg, or require you to set aside hours to sit with a gunky mask on your face. All you need to do is buy yourself a face flannel!

RELATED: Kate Middleton's trusted beauty products and tricks

Ané double-sided muslin face cleansing cloths three-pack, £14.95/ $19.95, Amazon

Yes, that's really all there is to it. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be a fan of cleansing her face with a flannel at the end of the day. It's something anyone can try - a no-brainer really.

In fact, her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists it's the best way to remove makeup and dirt from your skin and gently exfoliate and much preferable to any motorized cleanser brush – or just your hands. And we certainly trust the woman who made Kate look so sparkling on her day of days, don’t you?

Kate is a big fan of using a face cloth for cleansing - and it shows in her radiant skin

What are the benefits of using a face cloth?

So what benefits can you expect to see? Cleaner skin for a start – the cloth will wick the dirt away from your skin onto its surface much better than your hand or running water. You're also in for brighter skin, as the flannel will gently exfoliate your face, with the texture of the cloth removing dead skin cells.

And if you’re prone to breakouts, a cloth can really help – the gentle daily exfoliation means your pores will have less chance to get clogged up and your skin will be cleaner. Try it for a month and we bet you'll be convinced!

NOW SHOP

Kate Middleton uses this face oil for her signature glow - and it's so affordable!

Kate Middleton's £11 detangling hair brush revealed – and Princess Charlotte will love it

11 Kate Middleton-worthy tweed blazers to shop this season

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.