Kim Kardashian surprises fans as she debuts striking new hairstyle Fans are going wild for the Kardashian's incredible new look

Kim Kardashian has blown away her fans with her hair transformation - and the star looks unreal with her new look.

The Kardashian sister took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps wearing a pink metallic bodycon dress, whilst debuting her new bangs.

Kim floored her fans with her transformation

The mother-of-four showed off her incredible hourglass figure in the pink strapless bodycon dress, which she teamed with a pair of pink strappy heels, a metallic style necklace and a matching metallic armband.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's go-to skincare gadget is in the Amazon sale

As for her hair, Kim's new choppy bangs perfectly framed her face, with her long locks styled in loose waves. She opted for a glam makeup look, consisting of a soft brown smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a dark matte lip.

Famous friends headed to the comments to compliment Kim on her gorgeous new look. Amanda Hirsch wrote: "Oh she really went in for the bangs! Get it." While Paris Hilton commented with her signature phrase: "That's hot."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's wedding candles are in the big Nordstrom winter sale

Fans also couldn't resist sharing their love for the hair transformation. One follower wrote: "Kim K has bangs, so now I must get bangs." Another added: "Yess Kim bring back the bangs!"

READ: Princess Diana's breathtaking necklace now owned by Kim Kardashian

In the carousel of snaps, the 42-year-old shared that she hosted a dinner to discuss the importance of helping those affected by the criminal justice system.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more HELLO! US stories here