David and Victoria Beckham view incredible £36million flat in Miami - details

David and Victoria Beckham have spent a lot of time in Miami since the footballer announced his plans to launch his Inter Miami soccer expansion team in 2018, so it’s no surprise that the family have started looking for a home there.

Joined by three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, the couple, who recently celebrated 20 years of marriage, were pictured visiting a £36million apartment in Zaha Hadid's famous phallic-shaped building, 1000 museum.

Work for the 62-story building has yet to be completed but it is expected to reach a staggering height of 215 metres when done so in 2019, making it one of the tallest buildings in the city.

The stunning property will do doubt be a wonderful home for the family, boasting a communal swimming pool, a two-room treatment spa, hair and beauty salon, acai and juice bar fueled by Raw Republic, and a sunbathing area.

David and Victoria have been making the most of their time in Miami, visiting friend Marc Anthony, who gave the former footballer salsa dance lessons, hitting Tidal Cove with the kids and even enjoying a delicious meal at Nusr-Et’s famous restaurant.

It won’t be all fun and games for the family-of-five as Victoria is preparing for her latest collaboration with Reebok to launch this Wednesday. The designer has been counting down the days until launch time with fans and has even shared several behind the scenes videos on social media, showing her designing the autumn/winter Edit. We can’t wait!