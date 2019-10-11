Aldi is launching a range of millennial pink candles and they're going to fly off the shelves Mark 17th October in your diaries!

Aldi has become as popular for its weekly Specialbuys as it is for its food, and we predict another sell-out with their newest releases. A limited-edition candle and diffuser range in dreamy shades of millennial pink, soft blue and cream is set to launch in stores later this month – and they're going to fly off the shelves.

The Cosy Candle is available in three fragranced scents – Dream, Bliss, and Calm – and has a burn time of 40 hours to create a relaxing ambience in your home all season long. And with their pastel-coloured glass packaging with a wooden lid, they look far more expensive than their £3.99 price tag.

The fragrances will also be available in the Cosy Reed Diffuser, which promises to fragrance your home for eight weeks at £4.99 – a steal compared to similar buys from celebrity favourites like Jo Malone and Diptyque.

Dream is described as a light and refreshing citrus scent, while Calm is a relaxing herbal aroma with pine notes, cinnamon and vanilla. But it is Bliss that we think will be most popular. Not only does it have a fruity fragrance of red fruits, cassis and mandarin, but it is packaged in millennial pink glass that will make a luxe addition to any living room. The collection will be available in store from 17 October.

Aldi has become a popular place for homeware, thanks to their designer-inspired buys covering everything from duvet covers to candles at a fraction of the price you may expect to spend elsewhere. And they aren't the only supermarket to make a foray into homeware; Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco all have their own stylish lines of home accessories ideal for anyone hoping to pick up an interiors bargain alongside their weekly shop.

