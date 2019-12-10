Yankee Candle’s Christmas scent jar is currently in the sale You need this if you love all things festive

We all know someone who absolutely loves Christmas, and we’ve got the perfect gift idea for them; Yankee Candle’s festive jars, which are currently reduced as part of Amazon’s last-minute Christmas deals. The retailer is offering up reductions on thousands of items, but top of our wishlist is the Christmas Memories candle, which is currently nearly 40 per cent off.

Yankee Candle’s scents are some of the most-loved gifts around, but if you’ve been buying for everyone else and fancy treating yourself we’d highly recommend this festive fragrance, which smells like gingerbread and cinnamon. The jars usually retail at £23.99, but in the current offer they’re £14.99.

Yankee Candle Christmas Memories jar, was £23.99, now £12.99, Amazon

The discount also applies to the Cranberry Ice scent, which is just £12.99.

Yankee Candle Cranberry Ice jar, was £23.99, now £12.99, Amazon

Shoppers love the festive candles, with one reviewing the item and writing: “Love this candle! It has a good, strong Christmas tree scent - lots of resinous pine - with a hint of cranberry zing. I like this, I think it manages to include pine scent without straying into air freshener territory.”

And if you can’t choose your favourite scent? Amazon also has an offer on the Yankee Candle Christmas gift set, which includes eight festive scented candles, a votive holder, topper and wick trimmer.

Yankee Candle Christmas set, was £72, now £34.99, Amazon

And if the more candles the merrier is the motto you live by, our collaboration with celebrated perfumer Jo Malone CBEon the bespoke HELLO! x Jo Loves layered candle will be right up your street. The candle has a ‘friendship’ theme and takes its inspiration from three strong floral notes of orange blossom, tuberose and gardenia, to create the scent.

Friendship Candle, £80, Jo Loves

It’ll be a lit Christmas this year!

