David Walliams shares a sneak peek inside his London home

David Walliams is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, but he does occasionally offer glimpses inside his London home on social media. The comedian, who is hosting the National Television Awards on Tuesday night, lives with his two pet dogs in the city and his house looks beautiful! Photos posted by David of himself with his beloved pets has previously given an insight into his décor, with a largely white and grey colour scheme. One photo showing David lying on the floor with "my boys" showed his kitchen-diner, which appears to have a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace.

David Walliams occasionally shares glimpses inside his London home on Instagram

David has added character throughout his home with framed artwork and photographs, including Marty Feldman prints that he previously showcased on Instagram. "Thank you @arthursteelarchive for my beautiful Marty Feldman prints. I love them," he captioned two photos of himself holding the frames in his kitchen, which has pale grey fitted cabinets with an integrated wine fridge. Another prized possession is a sketch of his pet dogs, which David also shared with his 1.6 million followers earlier in the year.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge previously lived in Supernova Heights, the Belsize Park mansion that belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

The comedian used to live in Noel Gallagher's former home

David bought the house in 2005 for £3.25million and lived there with his former wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred. However, he listed it for sale for £5.35million in 2018, and it sold in March 2019.

