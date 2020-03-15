Friends star Matthew Perry joined Instagram at the beginning of the year, much to the delight of fans. The actor has been sharing several pictures on his account over recent weeks, and most recently he posted a photo taken from inside his living room. The star had uploaded an image of his glass of Strawberry Quick as he relaxed in the large open-plan space, and joked in the caption that he was probably a little too old to be drinking the popular milkshake. He wrote: "Are 50-year-olds supposed to be drinking Strawberry Quick at an alarming rate?" However, the star's followers couldn't help but notice that the glass was balancing on Matthew's Apple MacBook, and many worried about it being knocked over.

Friends star Matthew Perry concerned fans by balancing his drink on his expensive laptop

In the comments section, one follower wrote: "I'm more concerned with the fact your glass is on your computer!" while another wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety." A third added: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster." Other fans focused on the quirky furniture inside Matthew's apartment, which included a swinging chair. "Can I sit in that chair," one wrote, while another commented: "Check out that floating chair!"

MORE: Kate Middleton spotted in Sainsbury's with her three children shopping for clothes

Matthew has been sharing several photos inside his LA home

Matthew has a close relationship to his former Friends co-stars, and was the last main cast member to join Instagram. Fans are loving the regular interactions between the stars, and Courteney Cox, who played Matthew's wife Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, commented on his post with a series of unimpressed face emojis. When the 50-year-old first joined, his co-stars all shared photos of themselves with him to welcome him online.

READ: The real reason the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the weekend

The popular actor is notoriously private about his personal life, and has been dating girlfriend Molly Hurwitz for the past two years. According to People, Molly shared a sweet social media tribute to her boyfriend in February on her private Instagram account, writing: "Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite." While the pair have been dating for some time, their relationship was only confirmed to the public in January by US Weekly.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.