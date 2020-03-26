How to get free delivery on your Amazon orders Very handy for essentials during isolation

With the whole of the UK isolating during the coronavirus crisis, the days of popping to the shops for essentials seem like a world away. While visits to the supermarket for groceries are allowed, most shops selling non-essential items - such as clothes, electricals and cosmetics - are temporarily closed. Of course, there’s every chance we could be inside for months to come, which means at some point you’re likely to need to do shopping online.

And whether you’re looking for ways to entertain the kids, home office equipment to make work more bearable or simply some hairdresser scissors to give the family a trim, Amazon has everything. The downside to ordering online is that you often have to pay for delivery if you’re not spending above a minimum amount, but of course Amazon has that covered too.

The online marketplace offers free delivery on eligible items if you’re an Amazon Prime member; here are the details…

What is Amazon Prime?

The paid subscription service gives users unlimited one-day delivery in the UK, and two-day delivery in Ireland. It also offers other benefits, such as music and video streaming and access to free books.

It costs £79.99 a year, or £7.99 per month, but you can sign up for a month-long free trial and you won’t be charged a thing if you decide to cancel before the 30 days are up.

FIND OUT MORE

How does free delivery on Amazon Prime work?

Firstly, you need to make sure the item you’re buying is from Amazon. If goods say "sold by" someone other than Amazon, then they're on its Marketplace – ie, listed by a trader selling via Amazon. If it’s sold by the retailer, you should automatically qualify for free delivery. Some postcodes around the UK can get same-day delivery, although this may be slowed by current demand.

READ: The best home gym equipment to shop now

What else is included?

Along with Prime Video - which has shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - you’ll have access to Prime Music and a rotating selection of eBooks, magazines, comics and more via the Reading section of the site.

SIGN UP NOW

Isolation entertainment; sorted!