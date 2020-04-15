Inside the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson's £6.8million Bahamas estate Edward VIII was Governor of the Bahamas following his abdication

The mansion where the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson lived after relocating to the Bahamas is up for sale for £6.8million ($8.5million). Edward VIII served as Governor of the Bahamas from 1940 to 1945 following his shock abdication in 1936, and bought this property – called Sigrist House – while they waited for renovation work to be completed on Government House.

Located just outside Nassau on a four-acre site overlooking the ocean, the property is just as covetable now as it was back then. The 15,000-square-foot main residence was built by British movie producer Frederick Sigrist in the 1930s, and the inside features lots of British character, including fireplaces that were imported from English country homes.

The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson lived in this house in the Bahamas

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the property boasts a four-bedroom main residence, as well as a three-bedroom apartment and two guest houses, which each have a further four bedrooms, making it ideal for large groups to all holiday together.

Edward VIII was the Governor of the Bahamas for five years

While it maintains the original character that the Duke of Windsor and Wallis would have experienced during their time living in the property, the entire house has been refurbished and modernised in recent years. It has an outdoor swimming pool and spa with views of the ocean, and tropical grounds with flower gardens, fruit and coconut trees.

The property has an outdoor swimming pool with ocean views

The house is currently listed for sale with Sotheby's, and we can imagine it will soon be snapped up thanks to its idyllic location and luxurious interiors.

The Duke of Windsor's former home is not the only residence with a royal history that is currently listed for sale in the Bahamas; a five-bedroom property where Princess Diana holidayed with Princes William and Harry is also on the market for £10.1million ($12.5million).

The entire property has been refurbished in recent years (Photos: Sotheby's)

Located within the gated community of Lyford Cay, the beachfront home was owned by friends of the late Princess of Wales, who visited during a two-part holiday in Florida and the Bahamas in 1993.

