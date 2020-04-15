Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is one lucky little girl! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a glimpse inside the toddler's playroom in a new video on Instagram, and it has everything to keep a two-year-old entertained. The Lips Kits founder shared footage of Stormi playing with her cousins Chicago and True, which had been taken before the coronavirus lockdown. In the background there is a pink piano and microphone stand, as well as a toy kitchen, a playhouse and rows of cuddly toys lined up on top of a cupboard. It looks like Stormi is a fan of Frozen too, as a toy Olaf can be seen on the floor.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stormi Webster plays with her cousins True and Chicago

Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse inside Stormi's incredible playroom

While Stormi is no doubt missing her cousins, the two-year-old is making some fun memories with her mum while in quarantine. Kylie took her daughter to Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home for the Easter weekend and they were joined by Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie's ex Travis Scott. The family decorated the house to make the best of Easter, complete with bunny and duck figurines, and enough sweets and chocolate to fill a candy shop. Kylie and Travis even dressed up in Easter bunny costumes to make it fun for their daughter.

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals concerns for son Samuel during coronavirus lockdown

Stormi with her cousins North and Penelope before the lockdown

Although Kylie and Travis are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian defends son Reign's long hair in defiant post

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.