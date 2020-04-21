Paddling pools to give the kids a quarantine to remember And some for adults, too!

It’s heating up outside, and while there’s no chance of us getting to sunnier climes any time soon, lockdown means we’re making the most of our homes - and if you’re lucky enough to have a garden, now’s the perfect time to buy a paddling pool for the kids while they’re still in stock.

With online stores selling out of stock by the day, now’s the time to invest in an outdoor water inflatable before it’s too late. These are our favourites…

If you’re looking for a simple inflatable paddling pool that’s easy to blow up and fill, this simple rectangular one is a shopper favourite. It’s perfect for one or two children and won’t take up too much room in your garden.

Bestway family pool, £28.45, Amazon

For something a little more fun, this bouncy castle and paddling pool is sure to wow kids. It takes around 14 minutes to inflate and five minutes to fill with water - not bad, for an afternoon of peace for you!

Bouncy castle and paddling pool, £70, Argos

For an easy option that requires no blowing up, why not try a sprinkle mat? This one has a valve to attach to your standard garden hose, then you just to need adjust water pressure depending on how high you want your sprinkles to go.

Sprinkler pad, £9.85, Amazon

This play box is designed to educate your kids while they play. It has a lock, lock gates, a crane, a marina ramp, an amphibious truck and a transport boat with containers. Basically, it’ll keep them busy for a long while!

AquaPlay lock box, £36.99, John Lewis

This fun light-up pool is bound to inspire their imaginations. The LED lights are powered by batteries, and can be easily switched on and off during the day.

Lighted swimming paddling pool, £48.99, Amazon

If you have a big garden, why not invest in a water slide? This tunnel one connects to a hose, and gives hours of fun - you might even be tempted to try it out yourself.

Summer waves inflatable tunnel water slide, £28.99, John Lewis

This island-inspired pool comes with four play balls to roll up and down the inflatable ball ramp. The slide is also removable, in case you want to use the pool alone.

Chad Valley volcano paddling pool, £35, Argos

If your kids are into unicorns, this adorable individual pool is the way to go. There’s not a lot of room for splashing around, but it’s perfect for a quick cool-down.

Unicorn inflatable paddling pool, £12.99, Amazon

