See inside Love Island Jess’ lavish London home Jess lives in London when she’s not in the Love Island villa

We’ve learnt a lot about the Love Island cast since the new series started six weeks ago. Siannise loves Disney, Luke T’s mum is prone to a good old cry, and Mike is very, very scared of lions. The only thing we don’t know much about is where they used to live, which is why we’ve done some digging and found out for you. We’ve already shown you Shaughna, Paige, Luke M, Demi, Sophie and Connor’s homes, and now we’ve uncovered where Jess, formerly from Cambridge, stays when she’s in London with her twin Eve. Take a look.

The bedroom

Jess shares a flat in London with Eve, and her bedroom features white walls and grey wooden floors that also run throughout the rest of the property. She has a large double bed with white linen and grey pillows to match the flooring, and a wooden bedside table with silver handles. Naturally, there’s also a silver cosmetic mirror to hand.

On the other side, you can see an old fireplace where Jess keeps a long mirror, another smaller mirror, and a glass vase with cream flowers. She has a white wardrobe with silver handles matching her bedside table, and a grey fluffy rug.

SEE: 6 ways to tell Love Island's Jess and Eve apart

The hallway

The grey wooden floors and white walls continue into the hallway, where there’s yet another mirror with a black wooden frame. You can also see an apartment phone buzzer for Jess to let her guests in and out.

WATCH: A tour around the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

The living room

Jess and Eve clearly had a design in mind as the grey and white theme applies to the living room, too. There’s a similar grey rug to the one we’ve seen in her bedroom, alongside simple black and white coffee tables that slot into each other, and a contemporary floor lamp with a long silver stand.

SEE: 5 facts you need to know about Love Island's Luke T

The bathroom

Though Jess hasn’t shared a photo of her bathroom herself, twin Eve (who lives with Jess) posted this mirror selfie. It shows cream tiles, a silver radiator towel rail and a matching silver light switch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.