DIY shop opening hours during lockdown: B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix What time are DIY stores open? Here's everything you need to know

DIY stores B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix have officially announced the reopening of some (or all) of their stores this week. Since the government classed DIY stores as essential businesses for stocking items that help keep homes safe, warm and accessible to power during the coronavirus pandemic, they have taken the decision to allow customers inside with strict social distancing measures, as well as amendments to opening hours. Here's everything you need to know…

B&Q

Opening times

B&Q's opening times vary from 8am to 5pm between branches. Exact operating times can be found on the website.

On 30 April 2020, B&Q reopened all 288 stores across the UK. They wrote on social media, "All our UK stores are open but with strict social distancing measures in place. Help us make your experience as safe and enjoyable as possible by following the guidelines. Help us to help you – socially distanced shopping at B&Q." The store will work with a restricted number of customers allowed in at one time (including only two people from each household), as well as a designated queuing area with two metre markers, and Perspex screens at checkouts.

As for delivery, B&Q continues to offer home delivery as well as click and collect services, although not all products are available for home delivery. In the spirit of spring cleaning, we're big fans of this wicker basket which, while not available for home delivery, can be collected in store for just £12.

Wicker basket, £12, B&Q

Wickes

Opening times

Wickes opening hours are between 7am-6pm on Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays. The stores that have been reopened are: Pudsey, Cheltenham, Preston, Sevenoaks, Cricklewood, Hailsham.

Wickes has confirmed it will reopen six stores across the UK as a trial first. These stores will also work with strict social distancing measures including a limited number of customers in-store, floor markers, Perspex till screens and sanitisation stations for staff and customers. They will only accept card and contactless payments.

Homebase

Opening times

Homebase opening times will be 10am-5pm on Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays, though some branches may differ and exact operating hours can be found on the website.

Homebase reopened all 164 UK stores on 2 May. It began with a trial of 20 stores, before upping numbers until all were safe to operate. "Strict controls" include card payments, Perspex till screens and social distance floor markers. The store also continues to offer home delivery services. Our fave buy? These LED string lights for decorating the garden and making al fresco dinners indoors that bit more exciting.

LED string lights, £15, Homebase

Screwfix

Opening times

Screwfix's opening times have been amended to suit both lower staffing levels and the wellbeing of employees. As it stands, stores operate from 8am-5pm on Monday to Saturday, except Wednesday when they will close at 4pm to support colleague wellness hour, and 9am-4pm on Sundays.

Martlesham Heath and Pudsey stores have been closed until further notice due to falling staffing levels.

Ashford on Chart Road, Coleshill and Penicuik are all operating with reduce hours due to a lack of staff. New hours are 8am-3pm on Monday to Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sundays.

